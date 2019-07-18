Kyoto Animation Offices Set Ablaze In Arson, Multiple Deaths Reported

A series of new reports have come from Japan confirming fire was set to the offices of Kyoto Animation. Currently, emergency personnel is on the scene, and police has confirmed “multiple” deaths have been accounted for so far.

According to reports by Anime News Network, police apprehended the suspect accused of setting fire to the building. The assailant was said to have been apprehend shortly after the fire began and is said to have used gasoline as a catalyst. Currently, the suspect’s name is being kept from the public along with any possible motive, but the suspect admitted to starting the blaze.

As for the office itself, the building was the 1st Studio building for Kyoto Animation. Reports say eyewitnesses in the area at that time heard a loud explosion come from the studio’s first floor. Currently, the latest information says at least 30 people were injured in the fire with 10 of those being critical. Authorities have not said how many have died save for there were “multiple” fatalities.

Currently, there are several conflicting descriptions of the scene coming out of Japan. Mainichi reported the suspect poured gasoline on both the building and people inside the office before the fire was started, but it has not commented on multiple deaths. However, NHK does say more than one person has died in the incident.

So far, no list has been released of those staffers who managed to escape the blaze. One animator Naoko Yamada who worked on Liz and the Blue Bird did take to Twitter to confirm they were safe.

Update: 33 people have been reported dead as a result of the incident with 36 injured.

ComicBook.com will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are released. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.