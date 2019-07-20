Kyoto Animation President Considering Demolishing Targeted Studio for Memorial Park

Kyoto Animation was recently struck by a major tragedy as they were the victims of a major arson that set fire to their 1st Studio building, resulting in the loss of life and works. Details are still arriving about the situation as of this writing, and Kyoto Animation president Hideaki Hatta recently held an interview with the Japanese mass media in which he shared several updates about how Kyoto Animation is attempting to recover from this tragedy.

According to Anime News Network, Hatta is considering demolishing the 1st Studio building and erecting a public park with a monument to the lives lost in the fire. He’s also considering holding a memorial ceremony for the victims of the fire.

Elaborating further, Hatta added, “[W]hen I consider the staff and the people in this neighborhood, there are people who don’t want to see such a gruesome sight.” Hatta also mentioned how the messages from support from around the world are becoming Kyoto Animation’s “emotional support” in this trying time.

In an earlier statement to press, Hatta revealed his feelings about the tragedy “I am deeply heartbroken. I can’t bear it. I never even in my dreams would have thought such a large disaster would happen…This is a serious blow to our company and our industry. Every one of them was an excellent and wonderful colleague.” He also mentioned that “everything” in the 1st Studio was destroyed in the fire, and that Kyoto Animation is still breaking down the details of the damage as of this writing.

On July 18th at around 10:30 AM JST, Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio was struck by a tragic fire. Reports have indicated that the fire has resulted in over 30 casualties, and over 30 injured as of this writing. With 30 fire engines responding to the fire, firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire five hours after in began. The fire is reportedly being investigated as an arson, and the suspect responsible has reportedly been identified.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo,” Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future.

Originally founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, a couple who were looking to create a production studio in the early 80s, it proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio’s apparent strengths according to experts was its “sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of every day life.” ComicBook.com will continue to share updates as the story develops, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

