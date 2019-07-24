Kyoto Animation Will Not Delay Violet Evergarden Gaiden Premiere Following Deadly Arson

The anime community is still in mourning following a deadly attack on one of Japan’s top production companies. Kyoto Animation came into international headlines after 34 employees were killed in a deadly arson last week. As news continues to surface about the attack, Kyoto Animation has started making steps to rebuild, and a new report confirms the studio has no plans to shift around its current Violet Evergarden schedule.

According to a piece by The Hollywood Reporter, Kyoto Animation will premiere its upcoming Violet Evergarden movie as previously planned. The film will have its world premiere on August 3 at Germany’s AnimagiC convention in a matter of weeks.

The report says the decision to hold the premiere in the wake of Kyoto Animation’s tragedy came from the studio. The convention’s organizers said Kyoto Animation made an “express request” to continue the premiere as planned.

Violent Evergarden Gaiden was announced sometime ago in the wake of the TV show’s debut. The series, which is licensed by Netflix in the U.S., was a hit with fans from the start. Violent Evergarden Gaiden was green-lit by the animation studio soon after the anime ended, and a sequel was set to release in 2020. At this point, no word has been given on whether Kyoto Animation will try to hit that original release window or delay.

While the movie will debut as planned, AnimagiC confirmed series director Taichi Ishidate and producer Shinichiro Hatta will not attend the event. Shigeru Saito, the anime’s music producer, will attend the event in their stead to introduce Violent Evergarden Gaiden to attendees.

If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden‘s 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.