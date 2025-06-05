LEGO One Piece Collection Sets Sail With a Huge Wave

Earlier this year, LEGO announced a collaboration with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix that would bring the Straw Hat Pirates to anime fans in brick form. It all starts today with the official debut of a massive collection of One Piece LEGO sets that are inspired by some of the biggest scenes from the first season of the live-action show on Netflix. What’s more, all 7 of the new sets can be pre-ordered starting today, June 5th with bonuses for LEGO Insiders. The sets will officially launch on August 1st, which will give you plenty of time to build the whole collection before One Piece Season 2 launches in 2026. Everything you need to know about the collection can be found right here, including a gallery of images and details on bonuses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, there are 7 new sets in the first One Piece LEGO collection, though fans will undoubtedly be most excited about the sets inspired by The Going Merry Pirate Ship, Battle at Arlong Park, and The Baratie Floating Restaurant. A breakdown of each new set can be found below. Note that LEGO Insiders are entitled to a LEGO One Piece series poster as a LEGO Insider reward when purchasing a set. Furthermore, all of the main sets will include one or more of a total of eight collectible “Wanted” posters featuring some of the series’ most notorious pirates.

LEGO ONE PIECE The Baratie Floating Restaurant / 75640 / 3,402 / $329 / See at LEGO: The pier in front of the fish-shaped sea-born restaurant allows builders to dock the Going Merry and recreate Zoro and Mihawk’s tense sword battle, with unique play functions. The iconic restaurant includes 10 of characters in Minifigure form, including the Straw Hat Pirates, Zeff, Vice Admiral Garp, Helmeppo, Koby and Dracule Mihawk. Five collectible “Wanted” posters are included,

LEGO ONE PIECE The Going Merry Pirate Ship / 75639 / 1,376 / $139.99 / See at LEGO: This set brings the ship’s detailed deck and interior to life, with a large, printed sail featuring the iconic Jolly Roger skull, to sail the crew out to uncharted waters, as they embark on their search for the famed One Piece treasure. This set includes four collectible “Wanted” posters.

LEGO ONE PIECE Battle at Arlong Park / 75638 / 926 / $79.99 / See at LEGO: This sett recreates the iconic showdown between the Straw Hat Pirates and their rivals, with elaborate details such as a collapsing Arlong Park pagoda. The set comes with Minifigures of Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Arlong and Chu. It includes three “Wanted” posters.

LEGO ONE PIECE Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent / 75637 / 573 / $54.99 / See at LEGO: The devious clown villain’s lair includes three circus contraptions from which the heroes must escape: a water tank, spinning vertical table, and a hanging cage and is customizable with two “Wanted” posters so young fans can create their own ONE PIECE world. The set features Buggy the Clown, Monkey D. Luffy, Nami and Zoro in their Minifigure form.

LEGO ONE PIECE Windmill Village Hut / 75636 / 299 / $29.99 / See at LEGO: The 299-piece set showcases a young Monkey D. Luffy, Shanks and Makino, all in Minifigure form for the first time. With a detachable roof, the beachside store has a fun-filled interior with plenty of accessories to role play running the store and entertaining customers. Fans will be able to find one collectable “Wanted” poster.

LEGO BrickHeadz Monkey D. Luffy Figure / 40799 / 136 / $9.99 / See at LEGO

/ 40799 / 136 / $9.99 / See at LEGO LEGO BrickHeadz Buggy the Clown Figure / 40800 / 176 / $9.99 / See at LEGO

”Bringing the Straw Hat Pirates in LEGO brick form to fans worldwide has been a dream assignment”, said Yi-Chien Cheng, Associate Design Lead on LEGO ONE PIECE. “I have always been a big fan of the story of ONE PIECE and it was so exciting to work with the team on building all the details from some of our favourite locations and scenes in the live-action Netflix show in brick form. I cannot wait for fans of both the LEGO Group and ONE PIECE to get their hands on these sets and start charting their own courses into the Grand Line.”

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers for Insiders. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders right here.