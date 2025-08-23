It’s Official: Madhouse Is Making an Anime for the Best Death Game Manga

One of the most famous death game manga will finally have an anime series after releasing multiple live-action adaptations. Anime distributor REMOW held its panel at Anime NYC, unveiling several new information about its upcoming anime schedule. REMOW revealed that Liar Game, the thriller manga series by Shinobu Kaitani, will be receiving an anime adaptation by Madhouse Studios. REMOV shared a teaser trailer for the Liar Game and the first key image, which features a haunting white mask layered on a pitch-black poster, for the upcoming anime. The anime is scheduled to release sometime in 2026.

The Liar Game anime wouldn’t be the first adaptation of Kaitani’s manga. The opening chapter was first published in Weekly Young Jump in February 2005, running for ten years with 201 chapters and 19 volumes. Liar Game was initially adapted into a two-season Japanese live-action drama series that aired in 2007 and 2009, respectively. The live-action drama was followed by the live-action film, Liar Game: The Final Stage, in 2010. Liar Game: Reborn was a second Japanese live-action film released in 2012, featuring a new cast. South Korea adapted its own live-action television series of Liar Game in 2014. REMOV’s and Madhouse’s upcoming Liar Game anime would be the first time the series would be adapted into animation.

Everything to Know About Madhouse’s Liar Game

Liar Game stars a good-natured yet naive college student, Nao Kanzaki, who finds herself taking part in a Liar Game Tournament. Nao received a package of 100 million yen, and the goal is to locate other contestants and somehow obtain their money away from them. The tournament encourages participants to lie or cheat to get each other’s money. Losing a round forces a participant to bear a debt proportionate to their losses. The rules of the tournament go against Nao’s naturally trusting nature, forcing her to bring in the aid of a con man named Shinichi Akiyama. Together, they attempt to outmaneuver other contestants while keeping their moral integrity.

The original manga became popular thanks to its creative premise, inherently likable lead, and unconventional perspective on the “death game” formula. The classic manga and live-action adaptations focus on the moral dilemma of lying and the complexity of trusting other people. The original series author wanted to hammer home the themes of “the importance of trust” and the problems that arise when you choose to trust in a game about deception. The anime will be directed by Yuzo Sato, best known for Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor, and Asami Kawano, best known for The Vampire Dies in No Time.

Kaitani provided a message about the anime announcement:

This year marks 20 years since the first appearance of LIAR GAME in Young Jump, and this anniversary serves as the announcement of the anime adaptation of the series. At the time, it began serialization with the theme of “The importance of trust,” but in the 20 years since its release, we have gone through the COVID-19 Pandemic, the explosive rise of social media, and an increasingly distrustful world…I feel that now, the theme of my series is more relevant than ever.

And so I feel it is fitting that in this era, we get the LIAR GAME anime.

Whether you’re someone who feels nostalgic for this series or someone discovering it for the first time, I believe this story will resonate with you in some way.

I hope you look forward to it.

