Popular ‘Sex Slave’ Light Novel Cancelled Following Creators’ Heated Dispute

Social media gives anyone and everyone a platform to speak, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences for saying the wrong thing. A popular light novel author learned that the hard way when their on-going title got axed, and their online feud was with none other than their artist.

As reported by Anime News Network, Japanese publisher Dash X Bunko confirmed its decision to cancel one of its more popular titles. The light novel series titled I Chose to Leave Because I Was Threatened with Expulsion from the Party Unless I Became the Sex Slave of the Female Hero has been closed after only two volumes.

Dash X Bunko chose to cancel the series after author Nozomi Ginkyoku reportedly attacked their illustrator Monety on social media. A statement was released by the publisher on Twitter says volume two would be the series’ last installment and its manga adaptation has been scrapped.

As for why the series was canceled, Dash X Bunko says the “author’ inappropriate statements” on Twitter were the cause. The publisher said this isn’t the first time Ginkyoku has attacked someone on social media and felt repercussions had to be felt for their latest outing.

Ginkyoku has released a statement since their series was cancelled apologizing for their actions. “There is no excuse for the awful and vile statements that I made,” the author shared, but fans are still in the dark about what was said. Ginkyoku deleted all their tweets, making it impossible for fans to piece together the feud or what started it.

Still, fans think they may have connected the dots on their own. At the beginning of February, Monety made posts on Twitter insinuating their desire to draw scenes of non-consensual sex and boredom of “safe ero illustrations.” If these critiques were read as an attack against Ginkyoku’s series, their ire would be understandable, but fans aren’t sure where the feud went from there.

