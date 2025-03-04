Unexpected Movie Topples Live-Action Anime Adaptation’s Top Spot At The Box Office

While North America has created its fair share of live-action anime adaptations, including One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, Alita: Battle Angel, and more, the West still has to pick up the slack if it hopes to hit the same heights as Japan. Even in recent memory, Japan has a handful of live-action anime movies that are tearing up the charts at the box office. Trillion Game, for example, held the number-one spot for the most profitable film for two weekends but has now been overtaken by a surprising competitor. Unfortunately, movies can’t stay at the top forever as a surprising time-travel romance has managed to overcome the live-action anime adaptation focusing on two friends attempting to make it rich.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1st Kiss took the top spot at Japan’s box office for the weekend of February 28th to March 2nd, dethroning Trillion Game with a total of around $1.35 million USD. In comparison to typical American box office weekends, this might not seem like a hefty amount, but it was more than enough to clinch the top spot for the romantic time travel story. While 1st Kiss might not be based on an original manga or anime series, its premise is one that would fit right into the medium as there have been more than a few franchises focusing on time travel introduced in recent years. You can check out the trailer for the top movie below.

Play video

What Is The 1st Kiss?

If you want a breakdown of 1st Kiss, here’s how Toho describes the film, “Kanna Suzuri (Takako Matsu) is married to Kakeru Suzuri. After 15 years of marriage, Kakeru Suzuri suddenly dies in an accident. Prior to the accident, their marriage was going through difficulties and they were on bad terms with each other. Now, Kanna Suzuri is about to start her new life. At that time, she obtains a way time travel through time. She travels to the past and she meets young Kakeru Suzuri (Hokuto Matsumura), right before she met him for the first time. Seeing the younger Kakeru Suzuri, she realizes that she loved him and she falls in love with him again. She decides to save him from his death that happens 15 years later.”

As of the writing of this article, 1st Kiss has yet to be confirmed to receive a North American release though we have to imagine it will make its way to the West in some form or fashion. While the number one film in Japan was not based on an anime, there were plenty of representatives in the top ten. Trillion Game came in at number three for its third weekend and Under Ninja came in at fifth place. On the anime front, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuux -Beginning- stuck to the top ten with the eighth spot as the compilation film also roared into North American theaters.

Want to stay tuned to the world of live-action anime adaptations? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates about Japan’s box office and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Kogyo Tsushinsha