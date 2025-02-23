Gundam GQuuuuuuX Unveils an Official Release Date

Play video

Bandai Filmworks has finally shared the official release date for the highly anticipated Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The Japanese Gundam.Info website confirms the series will officially premiere on Sunday, April 8th at 24:29 JST on 30 Nippon TV-affiliated channels. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX’s airtime is the same demographic as other adult television, including dramas. This official reveal also confirms earlier reports the series will be coming in April. The Gundam GQuuuuuuX film, -Beginning-, is a compilation of the first three episodes of the series and opened in Japanese cinemas on January 17th. The April launch date for the anime makes sense as that wouldn’t be too long after the movie’s release yet still giving the film plenty of time in theaters to cumulate more yen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- became a box office hit in Japanese theaters, opening at number 1 and remaining in the top ten a month out. GKIDS Films is scheduled to release the film in North American theaters on February 28th. It’s unknown when the main anime series will become available in overseas markets. The previous Gundam entry, The Witch from Mercury, streamed on Crunchyroll with a dub made readily available several weeks after airdate. Gundam GQuuuuuuX will likely also stream on Crunchyroll and hopefully get a dub quickly as well.

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Gundam GQuuuuuuX is Already One Of The Most Popular Series in the Franchise

Even though the main anime series has yet to air, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has already proven quite popular among Gundam fans. Many people took notice of the series when it was announced that Studio Khara would be handling the production of the new Gundam. Khara is an animation studio founded by Hideaki Anno, the main creative lead of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. The studio has many anime veterans who’ve worked on the Evangelion shows and movies, most of whom will work on Gundam GQuuuuuuX.

People were interested in the new series given how popular Evangelion continues to be in Japan and overseas markets. -Beginning- has already grossed the equivalent of 16.5 million USD at the Japanese box office, becoming the second highest-grossing film in the Gundam franchise. The previous Gundam anime, The Witch from Mercury, was already a wild success, driving up Gunpla sales within the 2022-2023 cycle. While Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s airdate puts it closer to the adult demographic rather than children, the anime is posed to become one of the biggest hits of the spring.

H/T: Gundam.Info via Anime News Network