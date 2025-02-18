Live-Action Anime Movie Defeats Captain America: Brave New World At The Japanese Box Office

Captain America: Brave New World is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie led by Steve Rogers’ successor, Sam Wilson. Anthony Mackie’s character might have already been given the title of Cap during the events of the Disney+ series, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, but his first foray on the silver screen is doing decent numbers at the box office. Unfortunately, Sam’s fight against the Leader and the Red Hulk wasn’t enough to give it the top spot in Japan’s box office, with that honor going to yet another live-action anime adaptation that might come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the tale.

For those unaware, the top movie in Japanese theaters this past weekend was Trillion Game, a story that originally debuted as a manga in 2020. With the creation of Riichiro Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami continuing to release new chapters to this day, the first anime season is still ongoing as Studio Madhouse is bringing the story of Haru and Manabu to life. Ironically, the recent live-action movie is a sequel to a television series that ran in 2023, proving that Japanese theater-goers were clamoring to see how the story continued following its first season. You can check out the trailer for the film below.

A Trillion Game Defeats America

In the first weekend of Trillion Game’s box office run in Japan, the movie walked away with a little over $4 million USD in ticket sales. The number of moviegoers helped the live-action anime adaptation overcome Sam Wilson’s recent adventure as Captain America: Brave New World took home a little over $3 million USD. While Trillion Game has yet to announce whether its live-action movie is coming to North America, you can check out the first season of the anime series currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

On the anime front, Trillion Game is far from the only representative of the anime world in Japan’s theaters. The anime film Nintama Rantaro the Movie: The Strongest Strategist of the Dokutake Ninja Squad came in fifth place following weeks at the box office while Mobile Suit: Gundam’s latest came in seventh. Under Ninja, another live-action anime adaptation, took the eighth spot while the recent Hitsune Miku anime film, Colorful Stage! The Movie, came in ninth.

What is The Trillion Game?

The story of Trillion Game is an interesting one, wherein protagonists Gaku and Haru attempt to achieve their goal of making one trillion dollars. While the series might not feature world-ending battles or supernatural threats from beyond, it is a cerebral series that proves the anime world can make strides into unexpected areas. Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the anime which is nearing its first season conclusion,

“Old schoolmates Haru and Gaku will do anything to achieve success. And success to them means earning a trillion dollars! But to do so, they’ll need to take full advantage of their own unique skills. Haru is a persuasive and confident speaker who can connect with anyone, while Gaku, although awkward, is an expert programmer. Will their combined talents be enough to make their dream a reality?”

