Netflix’s Next Live-Action Manga Adaptation Just Locked Down a Release Window

Netflix has unveiled a list of upcoming live-action Japanese series during the Next on Netflix press conference. The main highlight of the Japanese shows arriving on Netflix is the third season of Alice in Borderland, becoming the first Japanese live-action to enter season three in a long time. However, among the other listed live-action shows is a film adaptation of 10DANCE, a Yaoi manga starring two male dance rivals who end up falling for each other. The live-action adaptation was officially announced in November 2024 for a 2025 release date. Next on Netflix has confirmed the series will arrive on Netflix in December, sadly forcing fans to wait nearly a full year.

The 10DANCE live-action film will star Ryoma Takeuchi from Roppongi Class and Keita Machida from the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series. Rurouni Kenshin and March Comes In Like a Lion live-action director, Keishi Otomo, will be directing the 10DANCE film for Netflix. The 10DANCE movie is part of Netflix’s ongoing push for more live-action anime inclusion. The streaming company is producing the successful live-action One Piece show and has recently licensed to stream the recent live-action Golden Kamuy adaptation. Asian-based shows have become some of Netflix’s most popular programs, especially Korean dramas. 10DANCE has the potential to be Netflix’s next huge hit at the end of the year.

What is 10DANCE About?

10DANCE is a drama series marketed as a gay romance manga, also known as BL or, in this case, Yaoi. The manga follows the story of two professional dancers, Shinya Sugiki and Shinya Suzuki, who share the same name. Sugiki is a master ballroom dancer, whereas Suzuki is a skilled Latin dancer. Despite sharing the same name, both leads begin as intense rivals who take the dancing profession very seriously. They compete in the 10-Dance Competition, hoping to become the champion. Nonetheless, the two men learn more about each other’s specialties and form a connection.

The series is just as much a sports manga as it is a romance story. 10DANCE is all about the different dancing styles and takes the profession as seriously as any other sport. The manga features plenty of interesting tidbits and nods to real-life dancing practices, giving readers a better understanding of the world of dancing. Given manga is only illustrations, meaning there is no motion to capture the physicality of the character’s movement, a live-action film is a perfect way to capture the dancing mechanics of 10DANCE.

