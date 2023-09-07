Viral Netflix's One Piece Promo Reveals How Buggy Was Brought to Life

Buggy was almost certainly a character that was thought of as impossible to bring to life via a live-action anime adaptation according to many One Piece fans. Played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Jeff Ward, the shonen villain has become one of the "MVPs" when it comes to the new live-action series focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates. If you were wondering how Netflix was able to transform Ward into one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the streaming service has released a behind-the-scenes video.

Buggy has been the ultimate anime case for "failing upwards" in One Piece's history, as the clown pirate is a threat unto himself but pales in comparison to some of the other swashbucklers sailing the Grand Line. What made his appearance so impressive in Netflix's take on the anime universe is that his Devil Fruit powers were left intact, alongside his "winning" personality. Having the ability to separate his limbs and launch them at opponents, Buggy's powers might seem ridiculous on paper, but in Netflix's live-action adaptation, they were anything but. Making his debut at the end of the first episode, Buggy played a big role in this first season that has become a major hit for Netflix.

One Piece: The Making of Buggy

One Piece has yet to confirm a second season for its live-action adaptation though based on the streaming numbers, though should the series move forward, Buggy will continue playing a big role. Without diving into spoiler territory, the clown pirate would once again come into the Straw Hat Pirates' path. With the season finale of One Piece's first season hinting at a twisted partnership, Buggy will have some big backup should season 2 take place.

The Clown Prince of ONE PIECE, Jeff Ward's transformation into Buggy, is now forever tattooed in my brain. #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/FRyn84QHwL — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 5, 2023

While the journey of the Straw Hats has just begun in Netflix's live-action series, Eiichiro Oda is currently crafting the final arc in the shonen's manga. Much as he has done in past arcs, Buggy makes a return appearance though he is far worse for ware than some of his brightest moments in the past.

What did you think of Netflix's take on the clown pirate of One Piece fame? Which villain are you most looking forward to seeing in live-action? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.