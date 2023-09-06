One Piece Dethroned as #1 Netflix TV Show by Controversial Comedy Special

One Piece has been dethroned as the top TV show on Netflix in the United States following the debut of a controversial comedy special! One Piece has seemingly done the impossible and has pleased both fans and non-fans alike with its adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long running Weekly Shonen Jump manga series. It's done so well, in fact, that it quickly dominated Netflix worldwide following its premiere and continued to break all sorts of records previously held by other major releases such as Stranger Things and Wednesday. But now it's been dethroned from its top spot in the United States.

As revealed by the current Top 10 TV Shows in the United States section on Netflix, One Piece has been moved to the Number 2 spot following the debut of comedian Shane Gillis' new special, Beautiful Dogs. The controversial comedian was most known for being hired as a cast member for Saturday Night Live back in 2019, but was fired before officially joining the show due to the use of a racial slur and controversial comments revealed in a resurfaced video. Now that Beautiful Dogs has been released on Netflix, Shane Gillis' new special has taken the top spot in the United States.

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch Live-Action One Piece

One Piece's live-action and anime releases are now available for streaming on Netflix. Featuring Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with the original One Piece manga series creator Eiichiro Oda greatly involved in production, One Piece stars the main Straw Hat crew of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. As for what to expect from the live-action series itself, Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

