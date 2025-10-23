Long-Running Shonen Series Confirms Manga’s Ending

The Shonen Jump world has seen some major stories come to an end in recent years, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia remaining prime examples. Luckily, both Deku and Yuji’s stories were able to end on the creators’ terms as both Kohei Horikoshi and Gege Akutami organically ended their popular manga. In some unfortunate news, another major shonen series has announced that its main story is about to end, proving that anime stories these days might not have the same longevity as the likes of Dragon Ball and One Piece.

In a wild reveal, The Elusive Samurai’s creator Yusei Matsui shared that the main story will “conclude” in next week’s issue of Shonen Jump, aka Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #49. Matsui specifically also stated that “the series will continue for a bit longer than anticipated,” meaning that the next chapter won’t be its last. Much like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, it seems that The Elusive Samurai is planning on creating an epilogue story to round out Hojo Tokiyuki’s wild tale. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed how many additional chapters the series has left to release or when it will conclude, though fans of the series are sure to be sad to say goodbye.

The Elusive Samurai’s Anime Future

CloverWorks

While the manga is coming to an end, The Elusive Samurai’s anime adaptation is just getting started. Releasing its first season in 2024, CloverWorks has already confirmed that a second season is in the works to march forward in this wild take on feudal Japan. With the manga having twenty-two volumes to its name, the upcoming second season, arriving next year, most likely won’t be the grand finale. The first season covered around three volumes of the overall run, meaning we could be in for quite a long television run.

If you want to catch up on The Elusive Samurai’s anime before the second season arrives, and/or before the manga releases its final chapter, its currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “In the year 1333, the Kamakura shogunate government comes crumbling down. A trusted vassal, Ashikaga Takauji, betrays the shogunate and organizes a rebellion. Hojo Tokiyuki, the rightful heir, escapes the massacre with a Shinto priest named Suwa Yorishige to Kamakura. On the run and fighting to stay alive, Tokiyuki sets in motion his plan to reclaim his birthright.”

The Elusive Samurai is far from the only series that will no longer be a part of Shonen Jump. Recently, series like Kaedegami, Astro Baby, and Super Psychic Policeman Chojo came to a close in the manga publication, proving that not every series is safe from receiving the axe. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Shueisha will discover more manga to fill the power vacuum caused by the loss of some of its biggest series.

Via WSJ_Manga