Shonen Jump Cancels Yet Another Series in 2025 (& More Are Likely On the Way)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has cancelled yet another series this year, and there are likely some more cancellations coming our way soon enough. Shonen Jump has been going through a lot of noticeable changes in the past year as after losing two of their longest running franchises within a few weeks of one another in 2024, the magazine then saw two of its other long running hits end at the start of the new year. It’s left the magazine trying to find its next major hit in the weeks and months since through lots of shuffling of its serializations around.

Following reports popping up earlier in the week, the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed that Jun Harukawa’s Kaedegami has been cancelled within the magazine with only 17 chapters under its belt. It’s the shortest run a cancelled series has gotten within Shonen Jump this year, and is now the eighth series that has been hit with the axe in 2025. And there are likely at least two more cancellations coming in the next couple of weeks.

Shonen Jump Cancels Kaedegami After 17 Chapters

With Jun Harukawa’s Kaedegami now cancelled, it’s meant that nearly ten serializations have had their runs cut short with Shonen Jump magazine in 2025 alone. This is the shortest time between its start and cancellation that fans have seen a new series hit with this year, and that really does pour salt in the wound considering that the series did have a very promising start. Kaedegami had its own unique Chinese mythology based world, and had a story that could have gone on for a very long time. But that’s no longer the case anymore as seen with the end of its now final battle.

Set in a dark world with monsters that devoured humans named Shenguai, a boy named Kou ended up bonding with one of these Shenguai. It turned out that this Shenguai was one of the strongest of those monsters, and had her body torn apart by her enemies. Wanting to gather all of the parts to bring her back to full power, fans saw Kou taking on a couple of these foes. But for one reason or another, it just didn’t seem to make an impression within the 17 weeks it got to have with Shonen Jump.

What’s Getting Cancelled With Shonen Jump Next?

There are likely more cancellations on the way as also with the latest issue, Shonen Jump has announced it will be starting three new serializations in the coming weeks. Kaedegami was the first series to get the axe to make room for one of these new works, so that means there are at least two more series that will be getting cancelled in the next couple of weeks to make some more room as well. But as these windows get shorter, it’s a little tough to gauge exactly what will be getting cancelled next.

Shonen Jump has been known to cancel new series as late as a year into their run, or before it even reaches the 20 week mark like Kaedegami. It means any series can likely be in danger in it hasn’t been making a mark with fans in Japan, so fans will want to support their favorites just in case they are in danger next. Some franchises are even coming back with new anime adaptations even after their cancellations, so not all hope is lost yet.

