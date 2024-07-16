Look Back Soars Past Expectations With New Box Office Record

Look Back made waves a few years back with its release, and now, all eyes are on theaters as its film has gone live. Thanks to Studio Durian, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit one shot has found life on the screen, and nothing but praise has been showered upon the movie. From critics to fans, Look Back is leaving audiences in tears, and the movie’s reputation just helped it cross a major box office record.

After all, it isn’t every day a movie in Japan grosses a billion yen. Look Back did just that over the weekend, and the feat is hard to believe considering its indie origins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the latest box office breakdowns from Japan, Look Back has now grossed one billion yen domestically. This total, which equates to about $6.3 million USD, is staggering to put lightly. Outside of big franchises and top-tier directors, anime films are hard pressed at the box office. However, Studio Durian managed to upend the odds with its adaptation of Fujimoto’s one shot.

And given the movie’s glorious press, well – it is not hard to see why Look Back is thriving. The movie premiered in Japan on June 28 to rave reviews which no doubt left director Kiyotaka Oshiyama pleased. Not long ago, the movie held its U.S. premiere at Anime Expo where some fans waited 8+ hours for the chance to watch. At this time, no release date has been given for Look Back stateside, but netizens can expect a big turnout when it goes live.

If you are not familiar with Look Back, the story came to life under Fujimoto in July 2021. The coming-of-age drama became a critical darling as many awarded the manga top prizes by year’s end. You can find the one shot in English courtesy of Viz Media either in print or online. So for more info on Look Back, you can read its official synopsis below:

“The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted.”

What do you think about this latest Look Back milestone? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!