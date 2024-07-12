Look Back Shares New Images For Hit Anime Film

Tatsuki Fujimoto might be best known for the brutal and mind-bending story of Denji in Chainsaw Man but the artist isn’t just limited to telling stories about devils and chainsaws bursting from anime characters’ faces. Look Back was initially released as a manga short story that followed young characters in a heart-warming and tragic tale that focuses on their creative endeavors to become artists themselves. While the movie has already hit theaters in Japan, the film has released some new images to give fans a closer look at Fujino and Kyomoto.

On top of Look Back, Fujimoto also cut his teeth on the short story, Goodbye, Eri. While this story just so happens to follow a creature of the night pretending to be a regular teenager, it remains a heart-warming story in the same vein as Look Back. At present, Fujimoto is continuing to create new chapters for Chainsaw Man that are throwing some major curveballs at manga readers. While a second season of the bloody anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, Studio MAPPA has released a trailer for the first film of the franchise that will introduce the enigmatic character Reze to the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Look Back New Images

Unfortunately, the film has yet to confirm when, or if, it will hit North America though considering the popularity of anime in general, it seems like a safe bet that it will eventually hit the West. This however doesn’t mean that we’ll see it on the silver screen, especially considering that the runtime is less than ninety minutes.

If you never got the chance to check out Look Back, here’s a description of the original manga created by mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, “Fujino, a fourth-grade student, serializes a four-panel manga in the school newspaper. Her classmates praise her work, but one day, her teacher tells her that they want to publish a four-panel manga by Kyomoto, a classmate who doesn’t attend school. The connection between the two girls is their earnest passion for manga. However, one day, an event shatters everything… A gripping and breathtaking coming-of-age story begins.”

Want to see what the future holds for Look Back and its creator Tatsuki Fujimoto? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the world of Kyomoto and Fujino and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.