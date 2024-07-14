Look Back Hits Release Roadblock Stateside

Whether on film or paper, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto can do no wrong. The artist may be known best for their work on Chainsaw Man, but they have rolled out a number of big hits. These days, all eyes are on Look Back as Fujimoto’s one shot has been adapted into an anime, but the movie has hit a roadblock with its U.S. release.

The situation came to light this year at Anime Expo as director Kiyotaka Oshiyama premiered the film stateside. It was there the artist spoke about the theatrical release of Look Back beyond Japan, and his comments took fans by surprise. After all, Oshiyama said his team approached several theater chains with Look Back, but they were given bad news.

In the United States, the usual guidelines state that a feature film is at least 70 – 75 minutes long. This is an issue for Look Back as the anime feature is 58 minutes long. Given its short runtime, the chains approached by Oshiyama were not able to cut a deal for Look Back, so the team at Studio Durian is working behind-the-scenes to meet theatrical requirements stateside.

Of course, there is no telling what Oshiyama’s crew is doing to prep such a launch stateside. Look Back may be 58 minutes, but Studio Durian could pad the screening with bonus content. From behind-the-scenes walkthroughs to interviews, Look Back could do a lot to cross the 70-minute threshold. So fear not! Look Back will find a way into theaters stateside before long.

If you are in Japan, well – Look Back is screening right now. The movie was released on June 28 to critical acclaim. From its animation to its writing, Look Back stands above the rest as one of this year‘s most moving anime. So if you want to learn more about the series, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted.”

Are you excited to see Look Back in theaters?