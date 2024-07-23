Even Studio Ghibli Is Obsessed With Look Back

Look Back might not have a North American release date but the reviews that are coming out of Japan has Western anime fans counting down the days until they can see Studio Durian’s anime adaptation. Originally forged by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, the short story dives into an emotional story of friendship and creativity rather than featuring anime protagonists combating supernatural threats. So far, Look Back has brought in some serious profits in Japanese theaters and it might just bring in more thanks to this new review. A Studio Ghibli co-creator has given the film his seal of approval.

When it comes to Look Back, there’s an argument to be made that the composition of the story would help it fit right in with some of Ghibli’s biggest films. While the legendary anime studio has examined the supernatural with films like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away, it has also examined more “down to Earth” movies that are a slice of life including Grave of The Fireflies, The Wind Rises, and My Neighbors The Yamadas. Toshio Suzuki, one of the creators of Ghibli, revealed in his review of the film that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s story struck a chord.

Look Back To Ghibli

Thanks to his career in animation, Suzuki knows quite well about forging creative endeavors. In seeing Look Back, the Studio Ghibli co-creator had the following to say about the film, “Who do you create your work for? The answer lies within the film.” While far from a given, Ghibli taking on an anime adaptation like Goodbye, Eri would turn some heads.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Look Back, the manga is available to read both digitally and in print via Viz Media. Here’s how the publisher describes the heart-warming story created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, “The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted.”

