Look Back Is Now One of Hideo Kojima's Favorite Films

Look Back is now screening in theaters overseas, and Hideo Kojima shared his very favorable review for the new film! Chainsaw Man series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto took a break from the manga in between its first and second halves to explore a few new ideas through a small series of one-shots. These short stories revealed new sets of characters and perspectives, and the first of these one-shots ended making so many waves with fans that it's gotten its own anime adaptation. Now hitting theaters in Japan, fans of all kinds have gotten to see how the anime has turned out.

Hideo Kojima, creator behind Death Stranding and more, often takes social media by storm with his movie reactions, and that's definitely the case here. Seeing Look Back in theaters, Kojima began his reaction with such, "'Look Back' is one of the most remarkable anime of the past decade. I've written commentary for it. The original work was amazing, too." The creator shared a much longer reaction to the anime film as one of the major creators showing their support for it, and you can get the rundown below.

"I was shaken to my core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action… pic.twitter.com/yCU4iUvulh — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 30, 2024

"I was shaken to my core!," Kojima's review for Look Back began. "The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action film! I was moved by the present and future of entertainment! Anime is truly incredible. I've already ordered Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga and can't wait to 'look back' on it." Look Back is now screening in theaters across Japan as of this past weekend, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication.

Look Back is written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian. Music is composed by Haruka Nakamura, who also performs the theme song for the film, "Light song" together with singer urara. Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida are headlining the cast as the two main leads, Fujino and Kyomoto respectively. With a run time of one hour and two minutes, Avex Pictures teases what to expect from Look Back as such:

"Fujino, a fourth-grade student, serializes a four-panel manga in the school newspaper. Her classmates praise her work, but one day, her teacher tells her that they want to publish a four-panel manga by Kyomoto, a classmate who doesn't attend school. The connection between the two girls is their earnest passion for manga. However, one day, an event shatters everything... A gripping and breathtaking coming-of-age story begins."