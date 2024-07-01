Look Back Launches in Japan to Rave Reviews and Soaring Box Office

Look Back is ready to take on the world. Some months ago, fans were informed the hit Tatsuki Fujimoto manga was courting an anime. The award-winning one shot promised to enthrall fans on the big screen, and now that promise has come to pass. Over the weekend, Look Back debuted in Japan, and the movie is already a critical (and box office) hit.

When it comes to finances, Look Back is doing quite well for itself. The movie, which was handled by Studio Durian, was done on an indie budget. On its first day in theaters, Look Back managed to earn $436,000 USD despite screening in 119 theaters. By the end of its opening weekend, Look Back pushed even further. Its opening gross peaked at $1.5 million USD, and that is unheard of for a small-time anime feature.

As for its reception? Well, Look Back is already a contender for best movie of 2024. Taking to social media, netizens in Japan have shared nothing but praise. "I saw Look Back, and for the first time in a while, I couldn't get up from my seat. I was crying, it was a flawless masterpiece," one fan shared on X (Twitter).

A few celebrities from Japan have also commented on Look Back and its viral rise. Hideo Kojima, the founder of Kojima Productions, has been one of the most vocal. The video game developer has seen Look Back five times now, and in a post to fans, Kojima said the movie shook him to his core.

"I was shaken to my core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action film! I was moved by the present and future of entertainment! Anime is truly incredible. I've already ordered Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga and can't wait to "look back" on it," Kojima wrote.

Clearly, Look Back is shaping up to be something special, and there is more to come. The movie has been in theaters for a weekend now, and it has a number of global markets to tackle. At this time, Look Back has not shared its U.S. release date, but fans are hoping the feature start screening locally ASAP. So if you want to know more about Look Back in light of its premiere, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."

Are you excited to see Look Back?