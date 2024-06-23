Look Back Posts New Teaser Trailer Ahead of Debut

Look Back will finally be hitting theaters across Japan later this week, and the new movie has shared a new teaser trailer ahead of its debut! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original one-shot (which the creator released during a break he was taking from Chainsaw Man's manga) was such a hit with Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that a couple of years later it has gotten a full anime adaptation in its own right. As the new film hits theaters later this week, and prepares to have a few North American screenings through the Summer, we've gotten to see more of it in motion than before.

Look Back will be making its theatrical debut in Japan beginning on June 28th, and to celebrate, the new movie has shared a brief teaser trailer showing off more of the anime adaptation in motion. It's a bit of new footage compared to the promotional materials released in the past (including some key moments that help set the one shot's entire story in motion), and you can check out the new teaser trailer for Look Back below as the movie prepares to take over the world.

What Is Look Back?

Look Back will be releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on June 28th, but has yet to announce its international license plans as of the time of this publication. It will, however, be hosting its United States premieres during special screenings planned for Anime Expo and Japan Cuts next month. Featuring an original story from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back is written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian. Music is composed by Haruka Nakamura, who also performs the theme song for the film, "Light song" together with singer urara.

Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida are headlining the cast as the two main leads, Fujino and Kyomoto respectively. With a run time of one hour and two minutes, Avex Pictures teases what to expect from Look Back as such, "Fujino, a fourth-grade student, serializes a four-panel manga in the school newspaper. Her classmates praise her work, but one day, her teacher tells her that they want to publish a four-panel manga by Kyomoto, a classmate who doesn't attend school. The connection between the two girls is their earnest passion for manga. However, one day, an event shatters everything... A gripping and breathtaking coming-of-age story begins."

Look Back's original one-shot story first debuted with Shueisha in 2021, and is now licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. You can find the physical release on shelves, and the digital release with the Shonen Jump app or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.