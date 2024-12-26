Look Back Named Best Anime Movie for 2024 (Golden Issue Awards)

2024 has been an incredible year for anime in theaters, and now it’s time to award the true best of the best. This year has seen some major forward developments for anime production and distribution around the world, and that’s been even more true for feature films. Anime has been increasingly popular in theaters, and films that had been releasing in Japan used to take a much longer time to release in international territories. But that’s changed in the last year especially as films now enjoy a much speedier turnaround and more of these anime films are hitting theaters than ever before.

This has led to some truly great experiences that anime fans aren’t getting anywhere else. It’s been a great year for anime on the big screen with some major franchises returning for new entries never seen before, and one original that really stood out from the rest of the pack. And ultimately, when it came down to it, there was really only one clear choice for the best of the best.

And the winner for the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Movie is…

Look Back!

2024 was a banner year for anime franchises on the big screen. Although some releases such as Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle and My Hero Academia: You’re Next offered some fun for the long time fans of those series, there really was only one feature film that sparked a major wave of support among fans. Starting out as a small one-shot story from Chainsaw Man series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back has since entered into a whole new realm of artistry and creativity thanks to the debut of its theatrical outing.

Look Back is unlike any anime film project that you will see released over the past year, and one of the most unique anime projects ever released in general. The original one-shot tapped into a vein for creatives as it revealed the inner struggles that go into creating something original, and the film somehow found that core and expanded it to a whole new level. It’s a passion project on all fronts as Kiyotaka Oshiyama wrote, directed, did the character designs, and more mostly on his own. And you can feel that through every single second.

Look Back isn’t a long film by any means (and that short length even made a theatrical release outside of Japan questionable), but it packs in some of the most impactful moments and scenes that anime fans have ever seen. It’s oozing with the spirit of creativity, sadness, loss, and a bevy of other emotions that swirl within it. It’s an experience like no other, and there was really no competition when it came to figuring out which anime film was the best of the year overall. It wasn’t even close.

