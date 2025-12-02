Academy Award Nominated Director Announces Live-Action Anime Adaptation

It’s impossible to deny that live-action anime adaptations have reversed course in the world of pop culture. For quite some time, many had a bad taste in their mouths when it came to bringing anime to the “real world,” with examples like Dragon Ball: Evolution, Fist of the North Star, Death Note, and Attack on Titan helping to build this terrible reputation. Luckily, shows like One Piece and movies like Alita: Battle Angel have had fans taking a second look at live-action projects. In a surprising twist, one legendary director is planning to tackle a live-action film that has garnered major attention.

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda might be best known for his film Shoplifters, a Japanese film that was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018, but he’s stepping into the world of manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Hirokazu is planning to create a live-action adaptation of Look Back, the heart-wrenching manga that received an anime film in 2024. Kore-eda won’t just be directing the film as the creator will also write the screenplay, using Fujimoto’s source material as his springboard. The original anime movie was around sixty minutes in adapting the manga’s story, so we have to imagine that this upcoming live-action take, scheduled for next year, will add new material to the now classic story. You can check out the first visuals below.

k2 pictures

k2 pictures

It’s Time to Look Back Again

Studio DURIAN

Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been a force of nature within the manga and anime worlds for years now. Still known most famously for creating Chainsaw Man, which recently saw success on the silver screen, Tatsuki has woven quite a few amazing stories across the board. Most recently, Amazon picked up several of Fujimoto’s works to adapt into anime to create the anthology series 17-26. While supplying far different stories from that of Denji’s, this anime series helped display the wild creativity of the mangaka.

There is still one major Tatsuki Fujimoto manga story that has yet to be adapted into an anime and/or live-action project, and it could work in both formats. Goodbye, Eri was released by Shonen Jump in 2022, following the story of a young boy named Yuta and his love of filmmaking. Meeting a young girl named Eri, the creator discovers that his newfound friend isn’t what he expected, helping to unfurl a devastatingly emotional story that would work amazingly well as an anime.

As for Chainsaw Man, following the success of the recent theatrical release, the future remains uncertain for the anime adaptation. To date, Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm whether Denji will return via a new film and/or second season, but there remains plenty of manga material to cover. As the manga continues to unleash mind-bending moments for Denji and Asa as they fight for survival, Fujimoto remains one of the biggest creators in the shonen world.

