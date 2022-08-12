



Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.

"It's not because it's hard to find good ones, but because there's so many good ones. It's really hard to choose which ones are actually gonna go in the show," Tim Miller said. Supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson clarified further, "You have amazing directors in studio and there just aren't enough stories or slots for everybody. That's the hard part because you just want everybody to be able to do something."

"We are getting new tools all the time and you see people that are able to do things now, alone at home on their computers, that you required an entire studio to do ten years ago and it will look better." Miller said about leaps in AI animation. "Some of it is just so mesmerizing and freaky, but it's a technique that literally didn't exist six months ago. But immediately when I started to see what was coming out of that, I thought, I know we got a story that this be great on."

Netflix describes the initial helping of Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3, "The first direct sequel in Love, Death + Robots history – from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out."

Here's how the red and black streaming brand teases the rest of that volume, "Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention."

Are you excited for more of the Netflix favorite? Let us know down in the comments!