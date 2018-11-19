‘Love Live! Sunshine!! Over the Rainbow’ Shares New Trailer, Poster

The Love Live! series will soon be continuing with a brand new film coming next year, and to properly prepare fans for its release, Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow, dropped a brand new trailer and poster.

The staff and voice cast from the series will be returning for the new film, and you can see just how cutely each of the fan-favorite idols have made the jump as they travel across various locations in Europe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New poster visual for the “Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow” has also been unveiled on its website //t.co/Fm5Ab45LaZ pic.twitter.com/ExohUq0Lfm — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 18, 2018

Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow is currently slated for a release in Japan on January 4, 2019. The film will feature a completely new story, complete with new animation. The synopsis for the film reads as such:

“In the film’s story, Uranohoshi Girls’ High School’s idol group Aquors has won the final Love Live! contest. While preparing to enroll at a new school, the first- and second-year students encounter unexpected trouble. Also, after heading for a graduation trip, the third-year students go missing. As they are separated, the Aquors members appreciate the weight of their togetherness for the first time. In order to move forward, they must decide how to react to their new situations.”

Fans of Love Live! come from many demographics, and the fandom even includes some more surprising names like William Shatner, who confessed about his love of the show on Twitter. Unfortunately this tour hasn’t been all good news as one student allegedly posted bomb threats to the tour on social media. The suspect even allegedly posted photos and videos of “firecracker-like” objects kept together with tape. Thankfully police responded to the situation, and no one was harmed.

Love Live! School Idol Project is a joint project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki G‘s magazine, music label Lantis, and animation Studio Sunrise. The story follows Honoka Kosaka, a girl who is attending a school that is about to be closed down due to a lack of new applicants. Discovering that school idol groups are very popular, Honoka decides to start a group with friends from school. Soon they enter in the cross-country idol competition, Love Live.

The series first launched in Dengeki G in 2010, and has subsequently released many music CDs, animated music videos, manga, video games, and two seasons of an anime series. The first season ran for 13 episodes in 2013, and the second season aired in 2014 for the same episode count. The series has been licensed for an English language release by NIS America, with a sequel series following a new set of school idols, Love Live! Sunshine!! launching in 2015.