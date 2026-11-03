3 Major Isekai You Can Only Watch on HIDIVE

HIDIVE has earned its reputation as an anime streaming platform, and these three exclusive isekai titles prove it. Choosing an anime streaming platform and a genre can be overwhelming, especially in this modern era, where new streaming platforms and genres seem to emerge almost every now and then. However, some combinations can always work.

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Isekai has long been one of the oldest and most popular genres in the anime world, with countless titles available to watch. With such an abundance of choices, finding the right anime can be difficult. However, pairing the genre with a streaming platform like HIDIVE gives fans a more selective range of isekai titles to explore, and these three exclusives are proof of that.

3) Reincarnated as a Sword

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Almost all isekai anime feature a protagonist who wakes up in a new world inside a powerful body. However, Reincarnated as a Sword, as its title suggests, does things very differently by having its protagonist reincarnated as a weapon. The sword is picked up by Fran, a slave girl who has long been abused by the Beastman Tribe. Fran and the Sword develop a teacher-student bond, as the sword, which can influence Fran’s thoughts, helps the young girl navigate her difficult life.

One of the primary reasons to watch this anime, besides its arguably most interesting premise, is that Reincarnated as a Sword is currently airing its second season as of this writing. With a good production team behind its making, fans looking for an ongoing isekai anime that is exclusively available on HIDIVE should definitely consider Reincarnated as a Sword this fall.

2) Farming Life in Another World

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Even more unique than Reincarnated as a Sword is another exclusive title that fans can only watch on HIDIVE: Farming Life in Another World. There is hardly another series quite like this one. As its title suggests, the anime follows a protagonist who simply wants to spend his time farming. This motivation stems from a man who died young in the real world after suffering from a terminal illness that left him bedridden. Taking pity on his short and difficult life, a deity gives him a second chance to live however he wants. However, the protagonist chooses a quiet life and is granted an overpowered tool to help him farm.

The plot eventually expands beyond farming, but everything remains centered around his ability to cultivate the land. Set in a fantasy realm filled with monsters, Hiraku, the protagonist, eventually starts building an empire with a diverse population, something that almost every isekai features but in a unique way. The series has also recently released its second season, which is available exclusively on HIDIVE. If a quieter yet intriguing isekai is what fans are looking for, there is hardly a better choice than Farming Life in Another World right now.

1) The Eminence in Shadow

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The Eminence in Shadow is one of the most quintessential isekai anime, and it owes much of its appeal to its overarching fictional plot. The protagonist of this isekai is reincarnated into a magical world with overwhelming powers, where he gets to live out his fantasy of becoming the mastermind behind a fictional world. Cid does whatever he wants, from establishing an evil organization that follows him to fighting against this very organization, even setting up a force to oppose it. However, unbeknownst to Cid, every plot he comes up with starts becoming reality, and political schemes begin to unfold under his name.

It is one of the major isekai anime, with a total of 22 episodes spread across two seasons, both featuring high-quality animation. Now, a new movie for The Eminence in Shadow has also been announced, with a planned 2027 release. This only further proves that The Eminence in Shadow is one of the biggest isekai anime titles that fans can watch exclusively on HIDIVE.