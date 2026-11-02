One Piece Teases Big Movie Reveals With Jump Festa 2027 Update

One Piece has quite a lot in the works for a release next year, and the franchise has revealed there will be some big teases for those new projects later this year as part of Jump Festa 2027. One Piece made some big changes to its production schedule this year as the TV anime series shifted away from its weekly releases throughout the entire year to just 26 episodes a year instead. But now the franchise is readying for a lot of anime projects to hit next year.

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One Piece is just one of the many projects that Shueisha will be showcasing during the Jump Festa 2027 event later this December, and a new update from the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X) has now revealed that One Piece is planning to share new updates on its Netflix remake anime series, and its new One Piece Film God Valley movie now in the works as part of their Jump Festa presentation.

One Piece to Reveal New Movie Info During Jump Festa 2027

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Jump Festa 2027 is the next iteration of Shueisha’s annual event where they show off the next phase of their various manga and anime franchises for the coming year. Taking place during the December 19-20 weekend, major franchises like One Piece will all have something to share for the occasion. One Piece has quite a lot considering all that it has planned for next year such as its new update on The One Piece remake anime now in the works for a launch sometime in February with Netflix. But not much has been shown in actual motion yet.

But the bigger of the updates teased is for One Piece Film God Valley. Announced to be releasing across theaters in Japan next year, it’s teased to be the first film in franchise history to be adapting canonical materials from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. Taking on the God Valley Flashback originally seen during the Elbaph Arc, this new film has yet to confirm any real details about its staff, cast, or potential international release as of this time. But this Jump Festa 2027 update could give us some real material to chew on soon enough.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2027?

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Although One Piece is specifically teasing updates for these new projects coming next year, it’s by far all they have for the franchise now in the works. One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be returning for the second season of its TV anime adaptation sometime next year as well, and that makes the God Valley movie all the more intriguing. The flashback was originally seen during the Elbaph Arc, but the movie might mean that it won’t be seen in the TV anime’s take on it with fans needing to see the new movie to fill in the gaps instead.

That’s not all that’s slated for 2027 either as One Piece‘s live-action series is also set to return to Netflix for its third season of episodes next year too. One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will be adapting the first major arc of the Grand Line, and it’s likely going to be as big of a hit as the seasons before. What are you hoping to see from One Piece at Jump Festa 2027 this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!