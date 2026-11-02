After 10 Years, Fan-Favorite Isekai Gets Closer to Season 2 Return With New Update

It’s been ten years since this fan-favorite Isekai anime came to an end, and the franchise is closer than ever to its return for a new sequel thanks to a new update. The past few years have been great for Isekai anime fans as we’re not only seeing the return of classic franchises with reboots or revivals, but many classic series are returning for new episodes as well. This includes GATE, a fan favorite series that seemingly came to its complete end when it wrapped up back in 2016.

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GATE‘s first season ended back in 2016, and the franchise is gearing up for a huge return as part of the celebration of the TV anime’s 10th anniversary. The anime is coming back for a second season that’s going to look much different than fans had seen with the first. Focusing on new characters, locations, and ideas, GATE 2: Tides of Conflict has taken one step closer to its 2027 return with the reveal of its official ending theme on social media.

GATE 2: Tides of Conflict is the official name of the anime’s second season to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of its original TV debut. Scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, it’s now been confirmed that the ending theme of the series (which came as the result of a fan submission contest” is titled “Your Memory” as composed by OFANOBU and performed by vocalist Sora No Umi. This new take on the TV anime series is going to go an entirely different route, and thus fans might not see the original fan favorite characters.

GATE 2: Tides of Conflict will be produced by Kasagi Labo, Oshi, and GENCO with Toru Takahashi serving as director and animation produced by Studio M2. Tatsuhiko Urahata will be overseeing the scripts, Shigeru Fujita will be handling the character designs, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa will be composing the music. No concrete release window or date has been announced for the sequel anime series as of this time, nor have there been any potential international release plans revealed either. Given its worldwide scale for its promotions thus far, however, an international release seems likely.

What’s New for GATE Season 2?

© Takumi Yanai, AlphaPolis / GATE2 Production Committee

The original GATE series really took off with fans in 2015 as it offered up a whole new kind of Isekai. The series saw a strange gate to a fantasy world open up, and connected it with the world of modern day Japan. The JDSF was quick to spring to action, and essentially went to war with this fantasy world through the anime’s first season. You can catch up with that original series now streaming with Hulu in the meantime, but it’s likely you’re not going to need to know much.

GATE 2: Tides of Conflict continues to adapt Takumi Yanai, Daisuke Izuka, Kurojishi’s original light novels, but instead shifts its focus to a whole new group of characters in the maritime forces who make their move after an American journalist is kidnapped. It doesn’t really seem connected to the first series or its characters at all yet, so we’ll have to see how it develops. But what are you hoping to see from GATE’s new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!