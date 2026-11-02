New Disney Villains Anime Confirms Season 2 Disney+ Release Date With First Look

A major anime giving the classic Disney Villains roster a surprise makeover has now set the release date for its return to Disney+ with the first look and details for its next big season. Disney+ has increasingly become a surprise home for new anime releases thanks to not only some big streaming license wins, but also a number of original projects that are showing off a whole new anime look for their respective Disney franchises. And Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation has to be the most notable yet.

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Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation adapts the original mobile game title of the same name, and imagines an alternate universe where classic Disney Villains instead look like very attractive anime men. With a school dedicated to factions for each of these classic villain makeovers, the second season of the anime is now slated to make its debut with Disney+ this December. Check out the first look at Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation ~Episode of Savanaclaw~ below.

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Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation ~Episode of Savanaclaw~ will be making its debut with Disney+ in Japan on December 23rd, and will likely be available for streaming with Hulu in the United States when it hits (though that has yet to be fully confirmed as of this time). The new season will be running for eight episodes in total, and will be streaming on a weekly release basis. Together with this first look at the next season of the series, the production staff and voice cast have also been confirmed for the coming episodes as well. And it features a returning staff.

Takahiro Natori continues to serve as chief director and script supervisor for Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation ~Episode of Savanaclaw~ while Shin Katagai serves as director for Yumeta Company and Graphinica after their time with the first season. Yoichi Kato provides the scripts for the series, Hanaka Nakano and Akane Sato provide the character designs, and Takumi Ozawa returns from the original mobile game release to compose the music for the anime too. This is the second major arc of a planned trilogy for the anime adaptation.

What to Know for Disney Twisted-Wonderland Season 2

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Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation was originally announced as a three arc plan for the anime adaptation taking on the Episode of Heartslabyul, Episode of Savanaclaw, and Episode of Octavinelle arcs from the original mobile game title. The first season was inspired by the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, and the second season is inspired by The Lion King’s Scar. And returning actors previously seen in the debut season are those students who are in the Savanaclaw faction of the school.

These include Yuichiro Umehara as Leona Kingscholar, Taito Ban as Jack Howl, and Aoi Ichikawa as Ruggie Bucchi. Taking over the protagonist role for this new season is Fairouz Ai as Yuuka Hirasaka, a student who finds herself in this new fantasy land Isekai style. It’s not quite clear just yet how the events of the first season will impact the second, but it’s certainly something big to look forward to in the episodes to come. Are you going to check out this Disney anime’s return later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!