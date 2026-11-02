Shaman King Creator Returns for Surprise New Anime – Watch Trailer

Hiroyuki Takei is returning with a brand new anime project this month, and it’s going to be one of his most unique works so far. Shaman King may not have received the anime adaptation it deserved, but it remains one of the most beloved Shonen Jump series of all time. The manga received an anime adaptation in the 1990s and eventually released a reboot as well. Unfortunately, neither adaptation could do justice to the exceptional story. The creator, Hiroyuki Takei, has been working in the industry for almost three decades, releasing several manga series and even providing original character design for acclaimed anime shows.

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Takei is returning with yet another exciting project, and this time, it will be a web anime rather than a television broadcast. The details were officially shared a week ago on the official X handle of the anime. The upcoming anime, titled Mecha Samurai, marks Takei’s return as the original character designer three years after the release of his latest work, Bikkurimen. The title of Takei’s upcoming series is more than enough to confirm it’s going to be another unique project by him. With the release date closer than ever, the anime also launched an official website to reveal the character designs, introduction to the story, teasers, PVs, and more.

Where to Watch Mecha Samurai?

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Mecha Samurai is officially listed as a web anime rather than a TV series, which means it won’t broadcast on any Japanese networks. Instead of getting a streaming release on major platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix, it will be available on the official YouTube channel of Mecha Samurai and the designated social media platforms. Produced by Plott and TV Tokyo, the anime short will officially debut this month, although the exact release date and time will be announced at a later date. It’s only been a week since the announcement, but fans have already got a first glimpse at the story with the official promotional video introducing the characters. The official website also shared the main cast, namely, Chiaki Kuzumi (voiced by Kentaro Mashiro), Sana Fujimiya (voiced by Riona Yamashita), Kiyoharu Obana (voiced by Ayumu Mizukami), and Kaoru Rindo (voiced by Masaaki Mizunaka).

What Is the Plot of Mecha Samurai?

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The story takes place in the modern world where mysterious portals known as Kimon have suddenly appeared all across Japan. These portals lead to another world, from which powerful mechanical monsters called Yokai have begun emerging. These monsters attack the innocent citizens, leaving death and destruction in their wake. In order to stop their rampage, a special organization called Samurai has been formed, with each member possessing a skill unique to them. They wield special katana that are far different from any traditional Japanese blade. These katana wield supernatural powers suited for battling these mechanical creatures. The story primarily centers around Chiaki Kuzumi, a young man and a Samurai whose katana is imbued with the power of the very Yokai he is supposed to kill.

Are you excited to see Takei’s return with a brand-new anime? What are your expectations for the anime after watching the trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments!





