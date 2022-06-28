Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Hypes Premiere With New Trailer

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer is one of the many major franchises making their debut as part of the jam packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and it has hyped up even more of the anime's premiere with a new trailer teasing what to expect! Satoshi Mizukami's original manga might have ended its run more than 12 years ago at this point, but fans who have been patiently waiting to see the series get its official anime due someday will get their chance to check it out soon. In fact, the creator is teasing that this new adaptation will take on the entire manga.

With Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer getting ready to launch with Crunchyroll as part of their offerings for the Summer 2022 anime schedule, the anime has launched a new trailer that's hyping up the series' premiere this Summer. Not only that, but it has also revealed that it's new opening theme is titled "Gyoukou" as performed by Half time Old, and a new ending theme titled "Reflexion" as performed by SpendyMily. You can check out the newest trailer for the new anime below:

If you're curious about Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer's original manga run, it's now complete and has been licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment for an official English language release. Crunchyroll hypes up the anime's upcoming debut as such, "One day, unremarkable college student Yuuhi Amamiya meets a talking lizard who asks for his help saving Earth from a crisis. Before he can refuse, Yuuhi is turned into a member of the Beast Knights and given a ring that gives him the psychic power "domain control." He is then immediately attacked by an enemy! But just as all seems lost, he's saved by the girl next door, Samidare. But it turns out Samidare isn't really a savior of any kind... she's actually a demon lord who wants to conquer Earth! Drawn to her absurd strength and evil charms, Yuuhi becomes her devoted servant and acts to support her wicked schemes."

Original series creator Satoshi Mizukami will be handling the series composition for the new anime with Hajime Hatakeyama serving as the character designer, and Takatsugu Wakabayashi composing the music. The initial cast for the series includes Junya Enoki as Yuuhi Amamiya, Naomi Ozora as Samidare Asahina, Kenjiro Tsuda as Noi Crezant, Azusa Tadokoro as Hisame Asahina, M.A.O as Anima, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Animus, Shuuhei Iwase as Hangetsu Shinonome, Gen Sato as Mikazuki Shinonome, Tetsu Inada as Soichiro Nagumo, Aya Suzaki as Yayoi Hakudo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hyo Shimaki, Shunichi Toki as Taro Kusakabe, Chinatsu Hirose as Hanako Sorano, and Chihaya Yoshitake as Subaru Hoshikawa.

