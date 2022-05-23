Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Sets Release Date With First Trailer

✖

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer will finally be making its official anime debut, and has set a release date for the new anime's premiere with its very first trailer! Satoshi Mizukami's original Young King OURs magazine series might have come to an end nearly 12 years ago, but now the franchise will be roaring back with its major return with its very first anime adaptation. This new anime will be adapting the entire experience from the manga, there are lots of reasons to keep an eye on this one as it readies for its debut this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule.

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer has confirmed that its anime will premiere on July 8th in Japan, but has yet to be announced for an international streaming license as of this writing. But while fans wait on the premiere, now we have gotten our first real look at what to expect from the new adaptation directed by Nobuaki Nakanishi for studio NAZ with Jumondo. The first trailer for the new anime series is fairly brief, but you can check it out below:

The new anime adaptation for Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer will be featuring original series creator Satoshi Mizukami, who is credited for the series composition. Hajime Hatakeyama will be serving as the character designer, and Takatsugu Wakabayashi will be composing the music. The initial cast for the series includes Junya Enoki as Yuuhi Amamiya, Naomi Ozora as Samidare Asahina, Kenjiro Tsuda as Noi Crezant, Azusa Tadokoro as Hisame Asahina, M.A.O as Anima, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Animus, Shuuhei Iwase as Hangetsu Shinonome, Gen Sato as Mikazuki Shinonome, Tetsu Inada as Soichiro Nagumo, Aya Suzaki as Yayoi Hakudo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hyo Shimaki, Shunichi Toki as Taro Kusakabe, Chinatsu Hirose as Hanako Sorano, and Chihaya Yoshitake as Subaru Hoshikawa.

If you're curious about Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer's original manga run, it's now complete and has been licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment for an official English language release. They describe the series as such, "Everything about college student Amamiya Yuuhi is average: grades, looks and his blasé outlook on life. So what happens when he awakens one day to a talking lizard, who informs him that there is a gigantic hammer in outer space, poised to split the Earth into pieces, and requests his allegiance in the fight against the forces of evil? Pretend it never happened!

Unfortunately for Yuuhi, a little bit of coercion in the form of a super-powered princess prevents him from returning to his mediocre life-as-usual. In the adventure of his lifetime, Yuuhi will join forces with the unpredictable princess and seek out a motley crew of companions to fight back against an evil mage and his horrifyingly powerful homunculus before the Biscuit Hammer destroys the planet!"

