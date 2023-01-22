Hello Kitty Celebrates the Lunar New Year in Cute New Art

Hello Kitty is one of the biggest IPs in the world, and of course, it knows how to celebrate a holiday. Whether it is Valentine's Day or something else, the mascots at Sanrio are always ready to welcome celebrations with fans across the globe. And today, the gang has gathered in some cute new art to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

As you can see below, the official team behind Sanrio posted the adorable poster for fans to frame. The piece shows everyone from My Melody to Hello Kitty and Pochacco in formal wear. The team is all celebrating the big holiday with drums, red gift envelopes, lanterns, and more. And of course, My Melody is at the center of the festivities.

Why might that be? Well, we have the Year of the Rabbit to thank. 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, and My Melody fits that bill. The Lunar New Year officially kicks off today on January 22nd which explains all of the celebrations, and the festivities will end on February 9th. So if you happen to be a fan of My Melody, there's never been a better time to show off your fandom than now.

Of course, there is more to the Year of the Rabbit than cute Sanrio mascots. According to horoscope experts, 2023 is expected to be a year of hope given the symbolism of rabbits in Chinese culture. When you look at native lore, rabbits are often used to symbolize peace and longevity. Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are often described as witty and quick-minded as well as vigilant in honor of their zodiac. So as 2023 goes on, you can expect other bunnies like My Melody to take the spotlight as their zodiac oversees the new year.

