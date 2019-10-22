Lupin the 3rd is Aiming to Steal from Godzilla

While Lupin The Third is one of the longest anime franchises running to date, with a brand new cg movie dropping later this year titled Lupin The Third The First, it still pales in comparison to the size and original creation of Toho’s Godzilla. The radioactive lizard was originally created in 1954, with Lupin The Third trailing behind it thanks to creator Monkey Punch in 1967. Still, the two have managed to make quite a lasting impression on both Japan and the world, with the two not crossing paths…until now. The Gentleman Thief is looking to swipe something the King of the Kaiju with his latest scheme.

Godzilla’s Official Twitter Account shared the note from third generation of Lupin, wherein the Gentleman Thief has promised to “steal the treasure of Godzilla”, most likely to celebrate the upcoming computer graphics movie coming later this winter:

As for what the “treasure” of Godzilla could be, it’s anyone’s guess but we’re sure that Lupin is going to try his darndest to take it for himself. The “advance crime notice” was left on the new Godzilla statue in Japan, noting that the kaiju crime would be committed on Godzilla Festival Day, taking place early next month on November 3rd. We certainly wouldn’t mind seeing a crazy crossover in animation, or live action, taking place between Lupin The Third and the current reigning king of the monsters, that’s for sure.

While Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrived earlier this year, kaiju fans won’t have to wait long to see the goliath return to the silver screen as Godzilla Vs Kong will drop in the spring of 2020!

The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”