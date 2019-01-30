‘Made in Abyss’ Film Coming to U.S. Theaters in March

Made in Abyss has been experiencing a major comeback in Japan as the series will soon release two compilation films, and now fans in the United States will soon be able to see the first of these films for themselves.

Sentai Filmworks and Kadokawa have teamed up with Fathom Events to bring Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn (the first of the two compilation films) will be screening in theaters across United States on March 20 and 25.

Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn will be screening in select theaters on March 20 in Japanese with English subtitles, and on March 25 for the English dub. To spice up the screenings, fans will be treated to behind-the-scenes footage, Japanese spots for the series, and a special detailing how Made in Abyss explores fairy tales. You can find out more information and purchase tickets for yourself, when they go on sale February 15, at the link here.

Before the film’s official launch in the United States, Sentai Filmworks will be holding a special red carpet premiere of the English subtitled version on March 15. Premiering at the Regal Cinema (L.A. LIVE) in downtown Los Angeles, Ca. The special premiere will feature special guests in attendance which include director Masayuki Kojima, composer Kevin Penkin, music producer Hiromitsu Iijima and producer Shimpei Yamashita.

Made in Abyss‘ anime series originally released a couple of years ago and soon found a cult following among anime fans. The series is receiving two compilation films re-imagining the first season of the series. The first of the two films, Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn, officially released in Japan on January 4, and the second, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight, released on January 18.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles (who is also providing an English dub) on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the series as such:

“The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother’s fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy name Reg. Together, they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.”