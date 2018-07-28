‘Made in Abyss’ Films Reveal New Poster, Release Dates

Made in Abyss was one of the most popular anime of 2017, with its cult following and popularity eventually leading to all sorts of fan awards when the series ended its brief 13 episode first season.

Fans in Japan will soon be able to relive some of the series’ best events with two new compilation films releasing next January. Check out this cool new poster for the occasion.

Made in Abyss has confirmed that the series will receive two compilation films that will let fans relive the events of the anime. The first, Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on January 4, 2019. The second will follow soon after as Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight will hit theaters on January 19, 2019.

The series is also teasing a new “episode” like project releasing sometime this Winter that should also whet the whistle of fans before the series’ sequel season releases in the future.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. Seven Seas has licensed the manga overseas and will begin its release in January. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus and aired from July 7 to September 29. You can soon find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles and the English dub on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind their now-defunct Anime Strike service.

For those unfamiliar, the series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip. This curse can be anything from nausea in the upper levels, madness, to the loss of humanity or even death. Meaning that very few people make it back to tell of their adventures.

On the way down the Abyss she meets a young half-boy, half-robot named Reg and he decides to go with her on her journey. Pushed on by a note left by her mother to meet her at the bottom of the abyss, Rico decides to plunge down regardless of the danger that awaits her and the knowledge that she will most likely never return.