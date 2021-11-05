Made In Abyss Season 2 Teases New Details Coming Soon

Made In Abyss is a unique anime franchise in the medium, blending cute characters with some extremely dark subject matter as Riko is joined by the young man Reg in a bid to learn more about the adventurer’s mother’s whereabouts, and it seems that later this month, the series will be giving fans a big update when it comes to its second season. The franchise created by Akihito Tsukushi first hit the scene in 2012 with a manga series that continues to this day and it’s clear it has found an audience for its unique story.

The first season of the series landed with thirteen episodes in 2017 by the studio Kinema Citrus, with the second set to release under the title of Made in Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City. On top of its presence on the small screen, Made In Abyss has also garnered a handful of movies that explore different aspects of the world that is normally witnessed through the eyes of both Riko and Reg, going so far as to hint at the future events of the series that are set to be explored in the upcoming second season. While the details behind what will be revealed are still few and far between, perhaps we’ll be receiving a new trailer and/or release date for the return of the dark franchise.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared that details regarding the second season of Made In Abyss are set to arrive on November 21st of this year, with the day also seeing a number of different events to celebrate the anime franchise also set to land on the same day as the big announcement:

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sony Pictures was diving into the world of Made In Abyss, with the studio behind the likes of Spider-Man and Venom: Let There Be Carnage taking the opportunity to work on a live-action adaptation for the anime franchise in the West. Writer and director Kevin McMullin is currently attached to the project, though Sony has been tight-lipped as to when they can expect the movie to arrive, as the studio is also currently attached to a live-action movie for the hard-hitting fan-favorite series known as One-Punch Man.

