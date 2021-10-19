Made in Abyss Season 2 Reportedly Eyeing an Announcement

Made in Abyss is reportedly eyeing an announcement for Season 2 in the coming weeks! Following the end of the anime’s successful first season, Made in Abyss expanded in several major ways that the cult following of fans weren’t exactly expecting. Not only did it branch out with a set of new compilation films re-organizing the events of the anime’s first season, but it had recently also debuted a new feature film sequel set after the events of the original anime and teased how the story would be going forward from there. Now we’re getting a second season.

First announced to be in the works earlier this year, there are unfortunately very little concrete details about what fans can expect from the second season of Made in Abyss outside of its new title, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. According to a new report from AnimeTV on Twitter, it seems there might be an announcement brewing for the second season on November 21st. Unfortunately, there are no details as to what this announcement could be and given how very little we know about the season, it really could be anything.

Following the reveal of the title and first poster for the new season, Made in Abyss has been fairly quiet about what to expect from the new season. Production staff, release date information, and potential returning cast have all been kept under wraps, so any update on that front would be a pretty big deal. But naturally, there’s a hope that we’ll either get a new poster, trailer, or even release date from this potential update coming our way. The report’s not set in stone, however, so make sure to take it with a healthy dose of salt.

Sentai Filmworks has revealed that they have licensed Made in Abyss’ new season for an official release through digital and physical outlets, so fans will want to stay tuned for updates on those fronts as well. As for the franchise, it’s getting even bigger because along with the second season, there are also a new video game adaptation and live-action movie currently in production as well. But what do you think of all of these new releases?

How are you liking Made in Abyss' franchise so far? Ready to see what's coming next in Season 2 and beyond?