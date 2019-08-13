Madoka Magica Star Reveals How Hard Voicing Homura Was

Madoka Magica presents audiences with an interesting question: would you be willing to have your greatest wish granted in exchange for indentured servitude as a “witch fighter” for the rest of your natural life? The anime franchise, which has spawned an anime series, light novels, and a few video games to its name as well as an upcoming televised series, manages to distinguish itself in a sea of anime through a few distinct methods. We had the chance to talk with Christina Vee, the English voice actor behind the protagonist, Homura Akemi, about her role in Puella Magi Madoka Magica and has it was the most challenging role that she had ever faced.

Comicbook.com: I wanted to ask is now kind of re-visiting this franchise and looking back on your career, what is, if I say, the most challenging role that you’ve worked on? What would you say that would be in terms of anime voice acting?

Christina Vee: I think my most challenging role was Homura Akemi from Madoka. Yeah, I was still a very young actor when I did that. It was one of my first very meaty roles, and it was like the Olympics of acting, because of all the changes and transitions, and all the emotion that are shown, but not really, because she plays it cool. And that’s a role that really … I think it’s going to live on for a very long time, this franchise, because it’s so powerful, and in a lot of ways very real, if that makes sense.

When Homura eventually decides to make her wish and become a “witch fighter” with brand spanking new powers, it turns into a “monkey’s paw scenario”. As her wish is granted, which is ironically enough to eliminate the creation of all witches throughout time, her life changes significantly in that her time as a human being is completely forgotten and she is now seemingly trapped in this new body with new responsibilities that she must shoulder.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica was originally produced as a joint effort between Studio Shaft and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.