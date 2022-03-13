Magia Record’s Final Season Reveals Latest Details

Madoka Magica turned the magical girl genre upside down when it debuted over a decade ago. In the years since then, the series has carried on with help from spin-offs like Magia Record, but all things must end at some point. The special anime is preparing to launch its final season, and we have learned some new details about its distribution.

The information came from the anime’s website over in Japan, so this is as official as it gets. It turns out Magia Record will make its return starting April 3rd… and it will finish on that day as well. After all, its final season is dropping all of its episodes at once, so fans will be able to binge it all.

According to the anime’s newest promo, Magia Record will drop all four episodes of its final season next month. This means fans will get the chance to embrace its story with few if any interruptions. We have also learned the final season has tasked ClariSxTrySail to do its opening theme. The song is titled “Orgel”k, and fans will be able to hear it for themselves soon.

For those unfamiliar with either of these magical girl series, Madoka Magica got its start in 2011, and it went on to reignite the magical girl trope. The dark tale flies in the face of shojo tropes while embracing the sort of complex action you’d see in a Seinen manga. So of youse, you can read up on the franchise’s big synopsis below for more details:

“She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth-grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny- This is the beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls.”

Will you be checking out Magia Record's final season? Or do you still need to catch up on the original series…?