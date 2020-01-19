The Internet is Loving Madoka Magica’s New Anime

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is still one of the biggest anime hits ever produced by Studio SHAFT, and it’s with very good reason that the franchise has continued its strong hold on fans years after the original anime run came to an end. But the franchise has kept going strong with smaller side projects and spin-offs, and one of the more successful has debuted its own anime adaptation as part of the Winter 2020 anime season. With a few episodes under its belt, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has been just as big of a hit as expected.

Unlike the original anime series that took its time to dive into its deeper and darker elements, the mobile game based anime has the benefit of following in the footsteps of an already established framework. That means that even though we’re only three episodes into Magia Record, it’s begun to explore much of the various philosophical quandaries the original anime became known for.

But what are fans saying about the new Madoka Magica anime series? How does it stack up to the original? Read on to see what the general consensus is thus far, and Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

“No One is Doing it Like Madoka Magica”

no one is doing it like Madoka Magica #MagiaRecord pic.twitter.com/cetZa5Yc7z — 💙 (@eeugeo) January 11, 2020

“Not Wasting Any Time”

Magia record not wasting any time pic.twitter.com/x0xkHXPkjp — 🌸Shakib🌸 (@shakaragi) January 11, 2020

“Studio Shaft is Pulling No Punches”

Magia Record just keeps getting better and better. Fitting in great with the Madoka Magica mythos. Studio Shaft is pulling no punches with this one. pic.twitter.com/6PaAx9aiSS — M. Puckett (@MPuckett77) January 19, 2020

“God I Love this Show”

As expected, in episode 2 of Magia Record, Shaft again knocks it out of the park. What stands out especially is the color design and lighting, which, visually, bring each scene to the next level. God I love this show. pic.twitter.com/c43fqKsIBF — celestialnerd is a magical girl (@celestialnerd_) January 12, 2020

“Okay But Can We Pls Talk”

okay but can we pls talk about how beautiful the transformations in magia record were pic.twitter.com/h1Wzwa8vUh — juliaaa (@subciniux) January 19, 2020

“Not One Shot is Bland”

Magia Record Episode 2 steps up the SHAFTism and turns it up to another notch. These insane layouts are riddled throughout the episode and not 1 shot is a bland one. pic.twitter.com/3V7zUbFqb6 — shhh AHHHHH efff T (@ahkayuki) January 11, 2020

“So Cool”

her transformation…. so cool 😥💙 pic.twitter.com/3ritS1tAmd — joneII ♥ 𝒻𝒾𝓋𝑒 ♥ MAGIARECORD ANIMEEE✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@uzusamin) January 19, 2020

“Like a Trip to the Past”

oh i missed these designs



magia record feels like a trip to the past pic.twitter.com/Yt5tQmxd3N — Ricardo (@ra2dino) January 13, 2020

“Might End Up Enjoying it Even More than the Original”