New Madoka Magica Anime Reveals Release Date, Trailer

Puella Magi Madoka Magica will undoubtedly go down as one of the most influential anime series of the decade, and although it’s been a long while since that series has flourished with new anime projects the franchise will be making its huge return to anime to kick off the next decade. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story sees a return to the world that changed magical girl stories forever, and it’s not going to be a long wait to see what this new series will bring to the table as it’s making its official premiere in January.

Magia Record confirmed its January 4th release date in Japan with the first full trailer for the new series featuring many of the new magical girls making their debut. This is following news of a delay from a planned release in 2019, but the official release isn’t too far off!

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is directed by Gekidan Inu Curry and original Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto for SHAFT. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music, Yota Tsuruoka is directing the sound, and the original character designs are provided by Ume Aoki. The anime series is based on the story found in the 2017 Madoka Magica Gaiden mobile game.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle. Meeting with Madoka, the main character of the mainline series, as she’s searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness.

The anime series will feature an original character, Kuroe, performed by Kana Hanazawa, and she joins the previously confirmed cast of Momo Asakura as Iroha Tamaki, Sora Amamiya as Yachiyo Nanami, Shiina Natsukawa as Tsuruno Yui, Ayane Sakura as Felicia Mitsuki, Yui Ogura as Sana Futaba, Mikako Komatsu as Momoko Togame, Ayaka Ohashi as Kaede Akino, and Kaori Ishihara as Rena Minami.

There’s unfortunately no English language release of the series announced just yet, the series actually made its big debut in North America. Premiering its first two episodes for those lucky in attendance at Anime NYC, it’s clear that there’s a vested interest in the series among English language fans.