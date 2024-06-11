Magic the Gathering Announces Second Hatsune Miku 'Secret Lair' Set

Magic The Gathering is returning to the world of Hatsune Miku once again for a new card set.

Magic The Gathering has been dipping its toes into the world of crossovers in recent years, bringing popular characters into its legendary card game. In the past, we've seen the game bring in the likes of Jurassic Park, Dungeons & Dragons, Street Fighter, Fallout, Assassins Creed, and too many others to count. Now, Magic is revisiting one of its biggest crossovers as it is creating new cards with the help of the fictional performer Hatsune Miku.

Hatsune Miku first hit the scene as an "operating system" for computers in 2007, but would then go on to see serious success thanks to performing for live audiences. Obviously, when Miku hits the stage, it isn't a "real person" that is standing before crowds, but rather, a virtual creation that belts out tunes. Recently, Hatsune ran into some controversy when it came to a recent performance at Coachella, as many were disappointed that she was present via an "LED screen" rather than a virtual reality presentation that many have come to expect.

Hatsune Miku is Magic

The six cards that will be a part of this collaboration include:

1x Diabolic Tutor

1x Chord of Calling

1x Child of Alara as "Miku, Child of Song"

1x Song of Creation

1x Sol Ring

1x Thespian's Stage

Here's how Magic The Gathering describes the upcoming crossover with one of the most prolific anime musicians, "Wizards of the Coast announces the second set in its collaboration with global digital superstar Hatsune Miku: Secret Lair × Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation. Following the Sakura Superstar set from the Spring Superdrop, Secret Lair × Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation will be available through the Summer Superdrop 2024 event, running from Monday, June 24 at 9 a.m. PDT to July 14, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PDT."

The artwork itself for this new collaboration was made by artists Narendra Bintara Adi, Billy Christian, Aya Kato, Kekai Kotaki, and Leonardo Santanna. The cards will arrive in both a regular edition format along with Rainbow Foil editions that will be made available to pick up on Secret Lair's official website which you can access by clicking here.

Want to keep up to date on all the future anime crossovers in the Magic The Gathering realm? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hatsune Miku.