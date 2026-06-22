Major Crunchyroll Isekai Reveals Exciting Update Ahead of Sequel Premiere

Crunchyroll has some cool Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes this Summer, and one of the bigger hits has revealed an exciting update with a double length premiere planned. With July fast approaching, it also means we’re about to get a new wave of anime making their debuts as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. Crunchyroll has locked down a ton of cool looking exclusives for the streaming platform coming soon, and this includes the returns of major Isekai that fans have been waiting quite a long time to see.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is one of the big returns that fans will need to keep an eye out for this July, and a new update has just made it even sweeter. The official social media account for the anime has confirmed that there will actually be a double episode premiere for the new season. With two episodes taking on the Eris Training Arc, the new season is going to be kicking off with a bang. You can check out the promo for the premiere below.

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Announces Double Length Premiere

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will be making its debut on July 5th in Japan as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and its new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. The third season will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the first two seasons as well. The new opening theme for the season is titled “Ketsui no Uta” as performed by Yuiko Ohara, and the new ending theme is titled “Inori, Owareba” as performed by Mika Nakashima.

There are lots of reasons to be excited about the third season of the series, but the biggest of which is going to be Eris’ highly anticipated return to screens. She disappeared at the end of the first season after spending an intimate evening with Rudeus, and it sent him on a depressive spiral that he spent the entirety of the second season to work through. Now this “Eris Training Arc” story will finally reveal what happened to her in all that time.

What’s New for Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been one of the most controversial Isekai anime releases since it first began, but that’s really gone by the wayside the more Rudeus has grown up over the last three seasons. But while we’ve gotten to see his side of the journey, we’ve yet to get Eris’ side of the equation. All we got to see what Rudeus working through her abandonment of him and what it did to him physically and mentally. But that’s naturally not all to the story.

We’ve yet to see how Eris feels, and why she decided to leave him in the first place. With her return to the anime hopefully clearing up how she really feels about it all, we’re sure to get a surprising reunion between the two when she finds that Rudeus has married two other wives since the last time they’ve seen each other. Make sure to catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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