10 New Summer 2026 Anime You Need to Watch This July (& Where to Find Them)

The final few anime of the Spring 2026 anime schedule are coming to their respective ends, and now it’s time to look ahead to the new wave of anime coming as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. This July, fans are going to be treated to a ton of cool new releases that are going to be competing for your attention. Because while there are going to be some big time franchises all returning for new episodes and taking up most of the conversation, there are plenty of new adaptations and originals to keep an eye out for too.

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This list in particular is for those new shows especially. The Summer 2026 anime schedule has not only a stock new anime adaptations of popular manga and light novels, but even some that are more obscure and about to find a whole new audience. There are some new originals in the mix as well, and a few that have already started to spark conversations among fans. Read on for ten new Summer 2026 anime you should check out this July.

10). Thunder 3

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It’s a bit difficult to talk about why Thunder 3 is going to be a wild show without spoiling the major introductory hook, but suffice to say that its promotional materials are playing coy with it so far. Yuki Ikeda’s original manga goes to some wild places as three friends are out to save one of the friend’s little sister, and it’s best to know as very little as possible going into it before jumping in.

Thankfully it’s a fairly obscure manga for now, so it’s likely going to really make an impact once Netflix fans see what the real deal is here. Keep it on your radar for that twist alone, so that you’re not spoiled by it once someone goes viral with their reaction to how wild it’s going to be. But that’s all dependent on whether or not the anime team can pull off that shift too.

9). Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games

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Eri Ejima’s Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games follows in the grand tradition of anime about video games, and gets to be one of the lucky shows with fully licensed video games at the center of it all. Some of the best shows about video games see each of the characters playing actual, real world games, and that makes them all the more special. That’s going to be the case for this series as it’s not only about the competitive world of Street Fighter (with actual Street Fighter 6 pros providing the footage for the series), but love too.

Two girls are enrolled at an all-girls academy where video games are banned, but play in Street Fighter tournaments on the sly. As they clash more with one another in various tournaments, they also start to spark a potential romance as their rivalry takes a whole new turn. Should be a fun one if we’re lucky.

8). Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

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Tomato Soup’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is a historical fantasy series that sees a young girl sold into slavery early in her life. With a family full of scholars, she learns more about the ways of the world and sees how fruitful knowledge can be. But when this new home is invaded by the Mongul army, this young girl decides to take on a new identity on a path of vengeance against those who destroyed her livelihood. It’s a very complicated web of politics and drama, so it’s certainly a major series to keep an eye on.

But what is truly pushing this one to the next level is the team at Science SARU, who have been behind some of the most notable anime franchises of the last few years like DAN DA DAN, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and much more. If they adapt this series with their usual care and flair, then this is going to be a series we all fall into.

7). The World Is Dancing

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Kazuto Mihara’s The World Is Dancing ultimately didn’t have too long of a run with Kodansha’s Morning magazine, but it’s a historical fantasy series that’s likely going to be a hit with fans. Set in an early period of Japan and focusing on a young boy that’s often depicted as the central hero of many of the tales from that time, Oniyasha wants to make a name for himself within the tough art of dance. Wanting to stand out not only from the rest of his performance troupe and his father, this boy wants to break out of the usual traditions and carve his own path.

This is going to be an interesting one to see develop as it’s with studio Cypic, the studio that’s also going to be handling the highly anticipated Kagurabachi anime next year. The studio has had a lot of recent success with shows like The Summer Hikaru Died, and its visual prowess has been praised thus far. We’re likely going to get the same here.

6). Tomb Raider King

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Sanji Jiksong’s Tomb Raider King is going to be scratching that Korean webtoon anime adaptation itch that fans might be searching for after Solo Leveling. It’s an action series that also is set in a world where mysterious dungeons have popped up all over, and it’s become a career for many to explore them and find all of the hidden relics inside. But the main character here is betrayed by his boss, and is almost killed. Only to find that a powerful relic has sent him over a decade into the past instead.

Now in the world before tombs have arrived, he’s now going to use his knowledge of where all the best treasures are to quickly make money, get stronger, and ultimately get his revenge on all those who wronged him. If it can be have as cool as it sounds and looks, we could get a way to ease our pain from a lack of Solo Leveling this year.

5). Though I Am an Inept Villainess

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Satsuki Nakamura’s Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court is going to be a perfect anime for fans of The Apothecary Diaries who were especially interested in the concubine’s fight for power. Also set in a historical China influenced setting, this series focuses on five princesses who are all vying for the top position and be the one who ultimately marries the emperor. But the one at the top is afflicted by a disease that makes her frail despite how much people love her.

One of her rivals is extremely jealous of this, and is already seen as a villain by the others. Using a magic spell, the two swap bodies and the villainess now finds herself in the body of the most beloved and vice versa. It doesn’t go in the way you’d expect, however, and that’s going to be what ultimately keeps fans watching its developments from week to week this Summer.

4). Sparks of Tomorrow

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Hiro Yuki and Kazumi Ikeda’s Sparks of Tomorrow has been looking like one of the best visual splendor experiences coming to Netflix all year. Kyoto Animation has been steadily returning to work on notable new projects in the last few years in the wake of its deadly arson, and each new project has been an absolute revelation as those at the studio want to push beyond all of that pain into the best future they possibly can. That’s especially true for this series as it was initially announced before the arson, and is finally coming to screens after all this time.

Set in an alternate version of history where technology never developed beyond the steam age, there’s one young boy who dreams of building a world based on electricity. Finding a mysterious book and losing his brother in the process, this boy crosses paths with a mysterious girl and the two of them begin a new path towards ushering in a new age of electricity and technology. If all else fails, it’s going to look fantastic.

3). Black Torch

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Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch is breaking unconventional ground for Shuiesha’s various Shonen Jump franchises. The original run of the manga ran for less than 20 chapters before it was cancelled, and now eight years after the fact the franchise is coming back with an official anime adaptation. That’s led to all sorts of interesting questions surrounding the new anime too. Takaki has revealed that he’s helping to oversee the anime, and that means it will likely be the most complete version of the story yet.

That also means that while the anime could end up being a success with fans, it also has a hard ceiling in terms of how far it could go. Unless it’s successful enough to warrant brand new adventures taking the anime in a completely unknown direction, there’s going to e a cloud hanging over this one. At the same time, it makes for an exciting new anime series as this show could mark a turning point for all other cancelled Shonen Jump projects looking for their own revivals.

2). The Ghost in the Shell

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The Ghost in the Shell is sort of in the same boat. Masamune Shirow’s legendary manga has been adapted, rebooted, revived into so many different projects over the years that the franchise really doesn’t carry the same brand power than it used to have many years back. This latest reboot is the tenth anime adaptation, but Science SARU takes it back to its roots with character designs most closely resembling the tone of the manga. That alone makes it stand out from all of the other reboot attempts thus far.

The Ghost in the Shell is undoubtedly facing an uphill battle with this reboot attempt given that there have been so many black marks on the franchise to this point (with the less said about the live-action movie, the better). The hope is that with the distance from the last attempt (it’s been about a decade) and such a dramatic shift in tone and visual style, this newest take could stand on its own. We’ll see how it works out this July.

1). Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

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Jinushi’s Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You has already sparked all kinds of conversations and debates among anime fans, and it isn’t even fully out yet. It didn’t really seem like it was going to be that huge of a deal during its development. The manga is held in high regard by fans and has been a highly requested anime for some time, but it’s also just a quiet series about a burned out business man who spends time who a mysterious young woman behind a neighborhood market. The two just have conversations and smoke, and something else might brew between them.

This series had an early release with Crunchyroll with a batch of mini episodes giving fans the first look at the dynamic between its two leads, and it highlights the slice of life nature of it all that’s been so appealing for manga fans. But for one reason or another, this one has caught fire online for what may not be great reasons. That all combines into a show that you’re going to need to see this July to be a part of the conversation going forward.

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