Demon Slayer Just Got Easier to Watch Than Ever With New Streaming Launch

There’s still a while before fans get an update on the second installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy. However, before the anime returns, the official X handle confirms that all episodes are streaming on Prime Video. This includes the Mugen Train Arc, which was initially released as a movie and later broadcast as a TV series with extended scenes. The Hashira Training Arc is the final season of the anime since the series confirms adapting the Infinity Castle Arc into a movie trilogy. While the anime hasn’t shared any updates on the second part of the movie for over a year, the first installment of the Infinity Castle again made headlines in July and September after getting its streaming update.

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All seasons and movies of the anime are already streaming on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is the official home for the series, while Netflix often delays the streaming dates outside of Asian regions. With Prime Video adding everything else except the latest movie, the anime became much easier to stream from home. We might also get an update on the platform licensing the latest movie before Part 2’s release.

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As of now, the anime hasn’t shared any updates on the second movie. Although the trilogy was announced in 2024, only the first film has been released so far. The first installment hit Japanese theatres in July 2025 before making a worldwide debut in September of the same year. While fans have been awaiting updates since then, the animation studio has stayed silent on the upcoming films. However, we can expect updates by the end of the year, especially during Jump Festa 2027, which will be held in December this year. It’s the largest convention for anime and manga fans held annually by Shueisha to reveal the latest updates on Shonen Jump series. The event this year will be held on December 19th and 20th, during which Demon Slayer will hold a panel on the Super Stage.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Will Be More Intense Than Ever

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The first movie only covered the initial phase of the Infinity Castle Arc. While the fights against Akaza and Kaigaku are over, Doma is still standing strong even after Shinobu used poison on him. The movie ends on a major cliffhanger as soon as Giyu and Tanjiro win against Akaza. The finale also sets up the upcoming battles in the arc while Nakime continues to shift the layout of the Infinity Castle to confuse the Demon Slayers. The Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the story, with several intense battles often leading to tragic conclusions. The final war against the demons was still in the initial phase during the first part, but everything will start to go downhill from here on out. The second movie will also focus on the fight against the Upper Moons since there’s still a while before Muzan enters the battlefield. The story is in its final stretch, and after the Infinity Castle Arc, the Sunrise Countdown will wrap up the battle.