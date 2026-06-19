Major Shonen Jump Series to End After Only 2 Years

Shonen Jump has been the premier publication for the biggest manga in the world, housing the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and too many other stories to count. Even though Shueisha routinely creates some of the biggest anime franchises around, it doesn’t mean that every story to make the publication’s cut is destined for greatness. There have been countless examples of manga that made it to Shonen Jump that have been cancelled, and unfortunately, another story’s time has come. Released two years ago, the story of Hima-Ten has confirmed that its climax is coming soon.

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In a recent promotion from Weekly Shonen Jump, the outlet confirmed that issue #31 of the magazine would act as the climax for Hima-Ten. Specifically, the promo read, “Beyond the days of youth, the housekeeping romantic comedy reaches its climax.” The series first began in July of last year, from creator Genki Ono, who had previously worked on a very different sort of story in Full Drive. Hima-Ten’s predecessor was far more focused on ping-pong than romance, though this fact didn’t stop that series from ending in 2018, one year after its beginning. While we might be saying goodbye to Ono’s latest series, the latest chapter did set the stage for a worthwhile conclusion.

What is Hima-Ten?

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For those who have not had the opportunity to check out Hima-Ten, it is available to read on Viz Media’s official website, which you can access by clicking here. Here’s how Shueisha describes the romantic comedy series, “On Himari’s first day of school, Iemori is tasked with showing her around and keeping her fans in check. But Himari has plans of her own—she wants to soak up all the attention! After a wild day at school, Iemori takes on a new cleaning job at a luxury apartment. He’s shocked to find it so dirty, but he’s even more shocked when he finds out who lives there!”

Considering that this series has almost run for two seasons, there is enough material to potentially create an anime adaptation, should Shueisha be looking to do so. With the conclusion of the series later this month, Hima-Ten will come just shy of hitting one-hundred manga chapters in total. The chances of the canceled series receiving its own anime might be a long shot, but it has happened to similar manga in the past. Later this year, the canceled manga series, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, will be receiving its own anime series, and that only had over sixty chapters to its name.

So why do some manga series that make it to Shonen Jump get cancelled? Ultimately, there are several deciding factors that can potentially spell the end. For Hima-Ten, an official reason wasn’t shared, though nearly one hundred chapters is a good run and could potentially be how Ono wanted to end the manga. Popularity polls, reader numbers, and various other factors could also point to the finale, as well.

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Via Shonen Jump News