Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Mirai’ Releases English Dub Trailer

Mamoru Hosoda is one director who anime fans love to experience as his films are often narrative and animation spectacles, and Hosoda’s latest, Mirai, will soon be releasing in the United States. You can check out the trailer for GKIDS’ English dub above.

The English dub of the film stars Victoria Grace (The Last of Us: Part II) as the titular Mirai, while John Cho will play her father, Rebecca Hall will portray Mirai’s mother, and Daniel Dae-Kim stars as her great-grandfather.

Mirai, originally known as Mirai no Mirai, first officially premiered July 20 in Japan. The film’s English dub was first officially premiered at Los Angeles’ Animation is Film Festival in October, but it will officially have a limited theatrical release thanks to Fathom Events.

GKIDS and Fathom Events are screening the film in 700 theaters across the United States on November 29 and December 5 with English subtitles, and December 8 for the English dub.

Mirai follows a small family living in a small town. Four year old Kun-chan is so spoiled, he thinks his new baby sister Mirai stole all of his parents’ attention from him. Overwhelmed by new experiences he’s experiencing for the first time in his short life, he stumbles on a magical garden which allows him to meet the older version of his little sister, Mirai.

Mamoru Hosoda both writes and directs the film while Hiroyuki Aoyama and Ayako Hata, who had worked with Hosoda on The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and The Beast, return to work on the film as animation directors. Yuichiro Saito returns to produce, while Yohei Takamatsu and Takashi Omori are return as art directors.

Hosoda has previously stated that the film was inspired by his own experiences as a father. Mirai is both the name of the sister character in the film, and the name of his own daughter. The conflict of the film is a reflection from his older daughter feeling like his youngest stole her parents and was envious of her.

Mirai is much closer in tone to films like The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Wolf Children rather than the action heavy Summer Wars and The Boy and the Beast. Hosoda also stated that the theme of Mirai is “siblings,” which shares a similar vein with his previous works as Summer Wars (Family), The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Youth), Wolf Children (Motherhood), and The Boy and The Beast (Fatherhood).