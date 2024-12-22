New Chainsaw Man Movie Hypes Reze Arc With First Synopsis: What to Know

Chainsaw Man will be making its big return to anime with a brand new movie hitting theaters, and now the franchise has revealed the first bit of what to know from the upcoming Reze Arc. The first season of the TV anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man wrapped up its run back in 2022, and it was announced after that the series would be returning for a new arc. But rather than come back with a full TV season of the series, Chainsaw Man is instead breaking through to screens with its debut feature film taking on that next arc instead.

Chainsaw Man’s first season teased fans with the first look at the mysterious Reze, and now this new character is the titular lead behind the new movie. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. As for what to expect from this mysterious new character, MAPPA has revealed the first story synopsis for the new film during the Jump Festa 2025 event this weekend. Teasing that Reze is simply “a girl who works in a café,” Chainsaw Man’s new movie is clearly hiding something big about its new movie as it readies for its release.

What Will Chainsaw Man’s New Movie Be About?

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will feature new animation from production studio MAPPA much like the first season of the TV anime, and they ominously tease the new movie as such, “Denji became ‘Chainsaw Man’, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.” Not only does it tease that Denji will be going on a surprise date with Makima, it’s immediately clear by the promotional materials that not everything goes as well as Denji hopes.

Reze, who is confirmed to be voiced by Reina Ueda, was first seen briefly during the Chainsaw Man Season 1 finale. She plays a rather significant role during Fujimoto’s original Chainsaw Man manga, and plays a significant role in Denji’s life. It’s no coincidence to see that Reze is introduced following Denji going on a surprise date with Makima, and she’s yet another young woman in his life who is throwing around all of his emotions. Every woman in his life does something to his mental health, and Reze is no different.

What to Know About Chainsaw Man’s New Movie

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is currently scheduled for a release across theaters in Japan sometime next year, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as o the time of this publication. It’s also yet to be revealed what kind of potential international launch plans are going to be in place for the new film, but fans will likely get to see it released outside of Japan not too long after its initial premiere. As for the staff behind it all, it features some new and returning names.

Tatsuya Yoshihara returns from Chainsaw Man to serve as director for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc for studio MAPPA alongside Hiroshi Seko writing the script. Kazutaka Sugiyama will be handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio will be composing the music. With the new movie tackling the Reze arc, it leaves room for the Chainsaw Man TV anime to return with a proper Season 2 in the future to take on everything that comes next. This really could be just the beginning of it all.