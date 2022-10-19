New Law May Force Manga Creators and Vtubers to Reveal Their Real Identities

Privacy is not an issue Japan takes lightly, and if you read manga, you have seen that firsthand. Some of the industry's most popular creators keep themselves protected by pen names, and many more keep their faces hidden to prevent public notoriety. This kind of personal privacy has expanded to anime creators and Vtubers in recent years. But now, it seems a new law in Japan is putting this security in jeopardy.

As reported by ANN, Japan is looking to overhaul online invoices at the Ministry of Finance. The move, which goes into effect next October, would make it necessary for anyone submitting payment invoices to use their legal names. Currently, pseudonyms are accepted by the ministry, but that will change next fall as the new system will collect legal names in a public database.

What's the Issue?

Recently, the Ministry of Finance clarified questions about the invoice change and addressed industries that use pseudonyms frequently. According to the ministry, the reveal of one's legal name is not considered "highly risky personal info" so this proposal will not consider other identification options. At one point, the ministry considered using addresses or telephone numbers for invoice submissions but opted to go with legal names instead. Right now, no revisions are planned for this invoice overhaul, and critics are rightfully upset.

The change doesn't account for individual privacy, and for creators, they have come to cherish their anonymity. A number of popular Vtubers keep their identities secret to keep up their avatar's illusion, and for popular manga creators, pen names allow them to live normal lives. Creators like Tsugumi Ohba (Death Note), Masamune Shirow (Ghost in the Shell), Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer), and more live peacefully with pseudonyms. And if that privacy is taken away, fans can expect some major shifts in the manga industry.

What do you think about this legal debacle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.